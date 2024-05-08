More F1 general admission on the way; Las Vegas will be F1’s only night race in 2025

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas will be the only night race on the 2025 F1 schedule as two other races go back to Sunday races, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said Wednesday.

And as popular as the sport is getting, F1 intends to stick to a 24-race schedule going forward, officials said as Formula One owner Liberty Media reported first-quarter earnings for all of its holdings: SiriusXM, F1 and the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball team.

F1, which returned to Las Vegas in November almost 40 years after it last raced in the parking lot of Caesars Palace, reported total first-quarter revenues of $587 million and total earnings of $208 million.

In 2025, the Saudi and Bahrain races will revert to Sunday daytime.

Domenicali talked about the upcoming 2024 race in Las Vegas without making mention of a petition by several businesses to stop this year’s event.

“Turning to Vegas, we are looking forward to Year 2 of the race building on the success of last year’s event,” Domenicali said. “LVGP continues to generate great demand on the sponsorship side, both locally and for the sport more broadly. For example, we could not be more excited about our partnership with American Express and their engaging activation on site across the F1 ecosystem, as well as their support for F1 Academy. In March, we enjoyed the successful American Express presales to kick off ticket sales for 2024 Vegas race and we look forward to the continuing growth of our partnership.”

F1 didn’t divulge details about the pace of ticket sales, but revealed a new group of tickets would be sold for an area along Koval Lane.

Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm said “a third new product offering” is part of F1’s effort “to really reach out to those individual consumers and the new F1 fans who want to come and watch really on-track the incredible racing that we have as well as enjoying the, you know, the unique Vegas-style entertainment that we will continue to offer throughout the track,” she said.

The announcement of those tickets is expected very soon, Wilm said.

“We were very happy with the results of our presale with our partner American Express, but overall, we are seeing a trend towards ticket purchases closer to the event, particularly in the U.S. And I would say even moreso in Vegas, which is known as a last-minute market.

F1 had already committed to offering 7,000 new GA tickets, but on Wednesday Wilm said there would be 10,000.

In March, F1 released ticket prices for the Saturday night race ranging from a $350 general admission ticket to a club package that ran as high as $10,000. Tickets for practice and qualifying races will be lower.

In April, Liberty Media acquired the international motorcycle racing league MotoGP. While president and CEO Greg Maffei couldn’t offer details, he said there has been an outpouring of interest surrounding possible new sites for motorcycle races.

“This sport is awesome and Liberty has experience to help them hopefully grow the exposure across the world,” Maffei said.

Last weekend’s Miami Grand Prix interrupted Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s run of consecutive wins as McLaren’s Lando Norris took the checkered flag. It was a reversal from the April 19 results at the Chinese Grand Prix, where Verstappen was first and Norris was second.

As Las Vegas enters its second year of an expected 10-year run for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, there was talk that promotion fees might be rising as F1 sticks with a 24-race schedule. There could be increasing competition for promotional venues in the future.

Maffei said the competitive pressure creates a “great incentive scarcity to be able to play promoters off against each other.”

“Given the amount of demand we have — both among fans who attend and among promoters to host an event — we’ve been able to find attractive pricing and good uplifts and we continue to find new venues and new locations which find it very attractive given the amount of demand we have and given the opportunities they’ve seen others pursue.”

F1 cited $7 million of rental income related to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza for several events there including a Super Bowl media party. F1 expects to generate more income from the site as this year’s race approaches.

