MONDAY'S HS BASEBALL: Scranton edges Valley View

Johnny Montoro knocked in Connor Thomas with the game’s only run in the top of the seventh inning as Scranton defeated host Valley View, 1-0, in a Lackawanna League Division I baseball game Monday.

Dan Jacklinski scattered five hits over seven innings and did not walk a batter while striking out four to get the win.

Parker Woznick added a pair of hits as well.

Dante Ruby led Valley View with two hits. Gianni Marino went 6⅓ innings for the Cougars, scattering six hits and striking out three.

Scranton 000 000 1 — 1

Valley View 000 000 0 — 0

WP: Dan Jacklinski 7IP, 5H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 4SO

LP: Gianni Marino 6 1/3IP, 6H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 3SO

Records: SCR 7-7, 4-5; VV 8-6, 3-5.

------------

Abington Heights 10, Scranton Prep 0

Thomas LaCoe hit a home run and a double, tallying three RBIs, as host Abington Heights defeated Scranton Prep in Division I.

Jake Lenahan struck out seven batters en route to the win.

M Kalinowski recorded the lone hit for Scranton Prep.

Scranton Prep 000 000 0 — 0

Abington Heights 412 210 x — 10

WP: Jake Lenahan 5IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 7SO

LP: Johnny Petroski 3IP, 11H, 7R, 7ER, 1BB, 4SO

3B: Thomas LaCoe (AH).

HR: Thomas LaCoe (AH).

Records: SP 6-6, 6-3; AH 10-3, 5-3.

------------

West Scranton 5, North Pocono 0

Samson Repshis had two hits and four RBIs in West Scranton’s win against North Pocono in Division I.

Winning pitcher AJ Levandoski struck out 11.

Cole Dymek and Jake Reese recorded hits for North Pocono.

West Scranton 101 010 2 — 5

North Pocono 000 000 0 — 0

WP: A.J. Levandoski 7IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 11SO

LP: Zachary Hatala 5 2/3IP, 5H, 3R, 1ER, 2BB, 4SO.

Records: WS 9-5, 5-5; NP 5-8, 3-6.

------------

Riverside 3, Honesdale 2

Connor McNally and Nicholas Bohenek each had two hits as Riverside defeated Honesdale in eight innings in to stay unbeaten in Division II.

Bohenek, who doubled, went six innings on the mound, scattering four hits and striking out six.

Honesdale 200 000 00 — 2

Riverside 010 010 01 — 3

WP: Nicholas Bohenek 6IP, 4H, 2R, 0ER, 2BB, 6SO

LP: Brody Patrisso 3 1/3IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 0BB, 3SO

2B: Chase Taddonio (RIV), Connor McNally (RIV) 2, Nicholas Bohenek (RIV) 2, Ben Kulikowski (RIV) 2.

3B: Connor McNally (RIV).

Records: HON 9-3, 6-3; RIV 11-4, 10-0.

------------

Holy Cross 5, Old Forge 3

At Old Forge, Brayden Sherry had two hits to help Holy Cross to a Division II victory against Old Forge.

Sherry was also the starting pitcher, striking out five batters in six innings.

Joe Granko struck out nine batters for Old Forge through five innings of work.

Holy Cross 000 003 2 — 5

Old Forge 001 002 0 — 3

WP: A.J. Piestrak 1IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 0SO

LP: Luke Olivieri 2IP, 1H, 2R, 2ER, 2BB, 1SO

2B: Jake Iacavazzi (OF).

Records: HC 3-10, 2-8; OF 6-6, 5-3.

------------

Mid Valley 7, Western Wayne 2

Nicholas Mills hit a home run and a double as Mid Valley defeated Western Wayne in Division II.

Douglas Pua added three hits.

Ethan Lamberton and Ethan Grodack each had doubles for Western Wayne.

Western Wayne 000 101 0 — 2

Mid Valley 202 030 x — 7

WP: Cooper Lukasavage 5IP, 5H, 2R, 1ER, 1BB, 3SO

LP: Lance Maiocco 4 2/3IP, 8H, 7R, 4ER, 5BB, 3SO

2B: Ethan Grodack (WW), Ethan Lamberton (WW) 2, Nicholas Mills (MV).

HR: Nicholas Mills (MV).

Records: MV 8-5, 5-4; WW 4-11, 2-8.

------------

Dunmore 15, Lakeland 7

At Lakeland, Jamie McMynne was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts in Dunmore’s Division II victory against Lakeland.

Bobby Hoban had two hits, including a double, and a pair of RBIs.

David Naniewicz and Dylan Patuk paced Lakeland with two hits apiece.

Dunmore 230 307 0 — 15

Lakeland 000 502 0 — 7

WP: Jamie McMynne 3 2/3IP, 5H, 5R, 0ER, 3BB, 9SO

LP: Alex Woodward 1IP, 2H, 5R, 3ER, 4BB, 2SO

2B: Bobby Hoban (DUN), Max Forgione (DUN), Cody Bevan (LAK).

3B: Jimmy Clark (DUN).

Records: DUN 9-5, 5-4; LAK 3-9, 2-7.

------------

Mountain View 9, Carbondale Area 5

Bronson Kilmer struck out 11 batters to lift Mountain View past Carbondale Area in Division III.

Riley Jagger paced the offense with three hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles.

Mason Baron, Tyler Donato and Darryl Bennett each had two hits for the Chargers.

Carbondale Area 000 023 0 — 5

Mountain View 001 701 x — 9

WP: Bronson Kilmer 5 2/3IP, 10H, 5R, 3ER, 1BB, 11SO

LP: Krystel Calderon 3 2/3IP, 5H, 7R, 1ER, 1BB, 5SO

2B: Riley Jagger (MV) 2, Noah Barnes (MV), Darryl Bennett (CAR).

HR: Riley Jagger (MV).

Records: CA 5-7, 4-4; MTV 8-2; 7-1.

------------

Montrose 6, Elk Lake 2

Andrew Dovin and Patrick McComb each recorded a pair of hits, leading Montrose over Elk Lake in a Division III battle.

Hudson Aukema struck out six for the Meteors.

For Elk Lake, Noah Gesford struck out six, while Isaac Gesford struck out five.

Elk Lake 000 200 0 — 2

Montrose 002 040 x — 6

WP: Levi Smith 2IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 1SO

LP: Noah Gesford 4IP, 10H, 6R, 4ER, 2BB, 6SO

2B: Andrew Dovin (MON), Conner Flynn (MON).

Records: EL 10-4, 8-2; MON 9-2, 7-2.

------------

Susquehanna 5, Forest City 2

Travis Rooney paced the Susquehanna offense with a hit and three RBIs in the Sabers’ win over Forest City in Division III.

Colton Stone struck out eight batters en route to the win.

Max Urbas led Forest City, striking out six and recording two hits.

Forest City 001 010 0 — 2

Susquehanna 003 020 x — 5

WP: Colton Stone 7IP, 7H, 2R, 2ER, 2BB, 8SO

LP: Max Urbas 6IP, 4H, 5R, 1ER, 2BB, 6SO

2B: Max Urbas (FC).

Records: FC 0-11, 0-9; SUS 4-6, 4-5.

------------

Stroudsburg 6, Delaware Valley 4

At Delaware Valley, Keaton Phillips had two hits, Travis Kowal had a double and Delaware Valley lost to Stroudsburg in a nonleague game.

Stroudsburg 300 002 1 — 6

Delaware Valley 310 000 0 — 4

WP: Pietro Maccarrone 5IP, 8H, 4R, 4ER, 4BB, 2SO

LP: Jesse Hawke 6IP, 6H, 5R, 0ER, 1BB, 4SO

Records: DV 4-10