Monday's gossip: Jesus, Partey, Wilson, Tuchel, Sancho, Greenwood, Phillips

[BBC Sport]

Arsenal are ready to listen to offers to sell Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 27, this summer. (Football Insider)

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 30, and Jesus are said to be on the radar of several clubs in Saudi Arabia with lucrative contracts being lined up for the Arsenal duo. (Express)

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson's future remains uncertain with the 32-year-old Englishman strongly linked with a move away from St James' Park. (Mirror)

Outgoing Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is the leading contender to be the next Manchester United manager as the Premier League club looks to replace Erik ten Hag. (Football Insider)

Borussia Dortmund want to keep on-loan England winger Jadon Sancho, 24, next season, but a permanent move from Manchester United is currently unlikely and not affordable for the German side. (Sky Sport Germany)

Manchester United are hoping to raise £100m by selling Sancho and England forward Mason Greenwood, 22, this summer. (Give Me Sport)

Stuttgart's Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy, 28, has emerged as a target for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attacking options. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips' hopes of rejoining Leeds United this summer depend on the Elland Road side earning promotion back to the Premier League. (Football Insider)

Aston Villa are close to signing Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso, 28. (AS - in Spanish)

AC Milan are ready to consider signing 24-year-old Canadian forward Jonathan David from Lille in the summer transfer window. (Calciomercato - in Italian)