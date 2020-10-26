Monday measure: Were the 'negative' questions to Dabo Swinney justified? What's next for the Alabama WRs?

Clemson entered Saturday’s game against Syracuse as a 45-point favorite. The Tigers won 47-21. They didn’t cover the spread. And the final score is a bit deceiving.

Yes, it was a comfortable win for Clemson. But only because it scored 20 straight points to end the game. Syracuse pulled within six points at 27-21 with 8:41 to go in the third quarter. And even had the ball with a chance to take the lead shortly after that.

That’s a scenario that doesn’t happen often against Clemson. The Tigers weren’t at their best for much of Saturday’s game, especially when you consider how poorly Syracuse has played this season. As you can imagine, there were questions about Clemson’s uncharacteristic play after the game. And coach Dabo Swinney wasn’t too thrilled about it.

“We did win the game, I think,” Swinney said after the questions weren’t glowing about Clemson’s performance. “Lemme make sure that I’m in the right spot. Am I in the right spot? OK I want to make sure. I think we won the game.”

On one hand, you can understand Swinney’s frustration. A 26-point win doesn’t typically elicit tough questions. But Swinney’s team also entered the game as more than a six-touchdown favorite after beating Georgia Tech by 67 points a week ago. The standards his program has set are pretty high.

After all, this is a Clemson team that beat No. 12 Miami by 25 points earlier this month. And a team that hasn’t lost a regular-season game since 2017 when it lost on the road to Syracuse. Clemson is expected to win most every conference game in convincing fashion because that’s what it does. When you’re consistently excellent, the standards are nothing short of excellence.

"There's a lot of teams out there that would have lost this game with some of the mistakes that we made,” Swinney said. “We won the game by almost four touchdowns. I'm not getting any questions about 'Are you proud of you guys for winning the game?' It's a lot of negative questions. You're not going to get any negative stuff from me."

Swinney did, though, admit that Clemson wasn’t excellent for a lot of Saturday’s game. The Tigers’ downfield passing game wasn’t great with Trevor Lawrence completing just 27 of his 43 throws for 289 yards and two scores with an interception that was returned for a TD. The offense really missed RB Travis Etienne when he was out of the game because he was cramping.

The offense also misses Justyn Ross too. The star WR is out for the season because of a neck injury and Clemson doesn’t have a strong No. 2 receiver to complement Amari Rodgers. Rodgers has 33 catches for 520 yards and Etienne is the team’s second-leading receiver. WR Frank Ladson Jr. is third with 17 catches for 272 yards through six games.

Clemson has a receiving corps that’s still one of the better units in college football. But it’s not nearly as good as it was with Ross and Tee Higgins a year ago. Their absences shouldn’t impact Clemson’s ability to win the ACC. But unless someone emerges alongside Rodgers, Clemson’s playoff hopes may not be as strong as they could be.

Nick Bromberg

What does Jaylen Waddle’s injury mean for Alabama’s CFP hopes?

Alabama sustained a huge blow on Saturday when receiver Jaylen Waddle, one of the best players in the country, suffered a season-ending ankle injury on the opening kickoff in the win over Tennessee.

The loss of Waddle wasn’t enough to impact the trip to Knoxville. The Crimson Tide cruised to a 48-17 win as Mac Jones threw for 387 yards and Najee Harris rushed for three touchdowns. But Waddle’s absence could prove costly as the season progresses.

Alabama still has a star receiver in DeVonta Smith, and John Metchie III had emerged as a deadly third option for the offense in the early going before Waddle’s injury. With Waddle out, Smith is going to attract a ton of attention from defenses without the over the top threat of Waddle drawing such a considerable amount of focus from opposing defenses. Metchie will draw more double teams, too.

