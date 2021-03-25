New mom Wie West looks forward to first-tee nerves again

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BERNIE WILSON
·4 min read
  • FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, Michelle Wie, left, walks off the ninth green with Jonnie West during the first round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif. New mom Wie West is looking forward to being nervous again on the golf course. It's been nearly two years since Wie West last played a competitive round on the LPGA Tour, and nine months since she gave birth to daughter Makenna. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
  • FILE - In this April 5, 2019, file photo, Michelle Wie watches her tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif. New mom Michelle Wie West is looking forward to being nervous again on the golf course. It's been nearly two years since Wie West last played a competitive round on the LPGA Tour, and nine months since she gave birth to daughter Makenna. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
1 / 2

LPGA Tour Wie West Golf

FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, Michelle Wie, left, walks off the ninth green with Jonnie West during the first round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif. New mom Wie West is looking forward to being nervous again on the golf course. It's been nearly two years since Wie West last played a competitive round on the LPGA Tour, and nine months since she gave birth to daughter Makenna. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — New mom Michelle Wie West is looking forward to being nervous again on the golf course.

It’s been nearly two years since she played a competitive round on the LPGA Tour and nine months since she gave birth to daughter Makenna.

She figured the beginning of the West Coast swing was the perfect place to return, particularly because she now lives in San Francisco with husband Jonnie West, the director of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors, and their daughter.

Wie has been away long enough that when she arrived this week for the Kia Classic at Aviara in Carlsbad, she didn’t recognize a number of her fellow tour pros, in part because there are a lot of rookies and also because it’s more difficult because everyone is wearing a mask.

But playing in the pro-am brought back a familiar feeling.

“I’m definitely nervous but also grateful to feel nervous again,” Wie West said in a videoconference Wednesday from the course in northern San Diego County.

Wie West said she’s been practicing in earnest for her return since the first of the year. She said it’s hard to tell where her game is because she’s been away so long. “But I’m pretty proud of myself for grinding it out there. I’ve been grinding. Like I said, I’m just grateful I’m out here. I’m enjoying myself and having a lot of fun.”

She tees off Thursday afternoon in the first round of the tournament being played without fans.

“You know, it’s fun hitting balls on the range, fun to kind of mess around, hit a couple chips, but there is nothing like hitting golf shots that matter and you kind of feel those first-tee jitters,” she said. “You feel all the nerves coming out. I’ve missed that. I’m really most excited about getting my competitive juices going again and being that fierce competitor that I know I am.”

Wie West has probably been the most talked about LPGA Tour player since she turned pro in 2005, even though she only has five wins.

Wie has lived with fame her entire career, from winning the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links at age 13, competing against the men on the PGA Tour at age 14 and turning pro at age 16. She has five LPGA victories, most notably the U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014. Her last win was the HSBC Women’s World Championship at the start of the 2018 season.

Her career has been slowed by injuries, most recently to her right hand. She had surgery in October 2018, returned in Thailand the following February and had to withdraw from her title defense in Singapore a week later as she still coped with pain.

She last played in the Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine in June 2019, shooting 84-82.

She married West, the son of basketball great Jerry West, in August 2019. Their daughter was born June 19.

Two years ago, she thought she was ready to get on with the rest of her life.

“After KPMG in 2019 I thought I was done, especially when I found out I was pregnant later that year,” she said. “I thought that cemented it. I thought there was no chance of coming back, and I told my husband that. He was like, ‘No, no, just think it through.’

“Then we found out that Makenna was going to be a girl and that just changed my perspective of everything,” she added. “It was crazy how just that one little fact just changes everything. Then I started to think, ‘You know, I kind of want to do it. I want to show her in real time that I can — that I play golf.’ It’s one thing to have her watch YouTube videos, but it’s another thing to have her watch me with her own eyes. Seeing me go out there, it work out hard, and try to lead by example.”

She also said she was motivated watching Tiger Woods play with his son, Charlie, in the PNC Championship in December.

“That moment that Tiger had with Charlie, that is the first thing that popped to my mind and that’s been a huge motivation and that’s been a new dream of mine,” Wie West said.

She said her daughter “really likes to crawl on the green and pick the ball out of the hole. She loves golf balls, so I’m hoping that’s a positive sign.”

Wie West said her parents flew over from Hawaii to help her care for her daughter. “We’re doing grandma daycare this week,” she said.

___

AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Michelle Wie West returns to the LPGA this week with big goals: ‘I’m not out here just to make the cut’

    After giving birth to her first child, Michelle Wie West is back on the LPGA tour, competing in the Kia Classic.

  • When will fans return to the LPGA? Not anytime soon.

    A number of PGA Tour events have welcomed a limited number of fans for several months, but it will be some time before the LPGA follows.

  • There’s nothing sudden about these golfers’ demises at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

    Ian Poulter blitzed Rory McIlroy in the opening round in Austin. But in this week's Dell Match Play format, it's a marathon, not a race.

  • Warriors takeaways: What we learned in 108-98 loss to surging 76ers

    The Warriors' loss to the Sixers basically summed up their season. Monte Poole delivers the takeaways.

  • LPGA unsure of China event as Singapore, Thailand return

    No final decision has been made on the status of the LPGA Blue Bay tournament planned for China in May, LPGA officials said Wednesday while confirming Singapore and Thailand events.

  • How to watch the 2021 LPGA Kia Classic: Live stream, TV, Players, Tee Times, and more

    The 2021 LPGA Kia Classic takes place this Thursday, March 25 through Sunday, March 28 at the Aviara Golf Club at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, California, just three miles from the Pacific Ocean. This is the 11th edition of the Kia Classic and this year it will be held without spectators. The

  • Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh to Write Book About Donald Trump’s ‘The Apprentice’

    Variety executive editor and New York Times bestselling author Ramin Setoodeh is writing a reported nonfiction book about “The Apprentice,” the TV show that single handedly changed the course of American history. HarperCollins has signed a deal to publish the book about the reality TV series starring Donald Trump, which will feature exclusive interviews with […]

  • Study ranks highest-valued player at each Premier League club

    Who is the most valuable player at each Premier League club?

  • TSMC shares slide, as Taiwan plays down Intel's $20 billion expansion challenge

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) shares fell nearly 4% on Wednesday after Intel Corp announced a $20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity, even as Taiwan's economy minister sought to downplay the impact. Intel said on Tuesday it will build two factories in Arizona and open its plants to outside customers, directly challenging the two other companies in the world that can make the most advanced chips - TSMC and South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Shares in TSMC, the world's largest contract chip manufacturer with clients including Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc, fell as much as 3.9% on Wednesday morning, compared with a drop of around 1% on the broader market.

  • Photos show crowds gathering in Iceland to witness long-dormant volcano eruption

    An official told the Associated Press one person had tried to cook eggs and bacon on the lava but the lava melted the pan.

  • NBA roundtable: These are the contenders, pretenders as trade deadline closes in

    There could be some modest deals made at the NBA trade deadline as teams try to improve their chances at a title run. Our NBA roundtable weighs in.

  • DeChambeau, McIlroy, Thomas upset at WGC Match Play

    US seeds Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy were among the upset losers in Wednesday's opening group matches at the WGC Match Play Championship.

  • Ian Poulter backs Rory McIlroy to bounce back after match play rout

    The four-time major champion has made recent changes to his team.

  • Bryson DeChambeau’s loss leads our biggest surprises from Wednesday’s WGC-Match Play

    Antoine Rozner used a magnificent flop shot on the final hole to close out heavy favorite Bryson DeChambeau on the opening day of Match Play.

  • Odds of Knicks trade options before the NBA trade deadline | Ian Begley

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley takes a look at the trade market for the Knicks ahead of the deadline and determines if he thinks New York will be active before the deadline hits Thursday.

  • Sharks' Kurtis Gabriel once again chirps, fights opposing enforcer

    Gabriel used his usual approach to pump up the Sharks.

  • What McConnell’s living hell, filibuster-less Senate would look like

    A Senate operating in the "nuclear winter" Minority Leader Mitch McConnell promises if the filibuster is eliminated is one in which lawmakers face incessant roll calls and other inconveniences turning their comfortable lives into a living hell.Why it matters: In employing apocalyptic language to warn about a "scorched-earth" response, the Kentucky Republican is trying to scare Democrats away from the tool they're considering to break through the GOP's own political obstinance.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSome tools at McConnell's disposal:Demanding roll call votes on procedural points of order, forcing Democratic senators and Vice President Kamala Harris — the tie-breaking 51st vote — to live on standby at the Capitol.Unnecessary quorum calls, pausing Senate business while the secretary issues a roll call vote to ensure all 100 senators are present on the floor. It only takes one member to call for it.Rotating Republicans onto the floor for hours-long debate about motions and bills — reminiscent of the technique illustrated in the 1939 movie “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington."Asking Senate secretaries to read through lengthy bills and amendments, similar to what Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) did before a vote on President Biden's coronavirus relief package — which took more than 10 hours.Senate GOP aides say they could introduce 2,000-page substitute amendments to make the process particularly tedious.Senate aides say McConnell would be very strategic about how he and other Republicans fiddle with the rules, and they insist he isn't bluffing.They point to a Wall Street Journal opinion piece by columnist Kim Strassel, saying it was "spot on" in detailing the pain McConnell could inflict if Democrats go down this route.Strassel wrote:"The Senate convenes. Quorum call. The presiding officer asks for consent to forgo reading yesterday’s journal. Republicans object. Roll call vote. The officer asks for consent to speed through 'morning business.' Republicans object.""Democrats move to get on an issue. Point of order. Roll-call vote. Quorum call. Republicans object to the motion. Roll-call vote. A speech. Quorum call. Etc., and so on, until adjournment."The other side: Democrats insist they've heard it before, and their supporters are sick of McConnell's rhetoric — especially after he changed the filibuster rule to let President Trump fill three Supreme Court seats.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), speaking last week on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," dismissed McConnell’s talk as a “blustery threat."“We're not going to be deterred. We're going to go forward because we know the American people demand, need, want bold change. And we're going to do it. Mitch McConnell can do all the threatening and bluster he wants. It's not going to stop us,” Schumer said.Senate Democratic aides also characterized these tactics as acts of futility that would ultimately delay the inevitable.Regardless of the arduous mechanisms the GOP could implement, they say, if Democrats were to eliminate the filibuster, they’ll be able to enact far more of their agenda.They'd also be very painful for Republicans, who would need to spend far more time in the Capitol than they do now when they’d rather be back in their districts. “In the end, this would be obstruction for the sake of obstruction,” one senior Democratic aide said.The backdrop: Democrats are a long way off from reforming the filibuster, let alone eliminating it, and it’s unlikely they’ll get the votes to do so in the current Senate given two moderates who have pledged to keep it. But McConnell has said he's also willing to use these tools if Democrats find other ways — such as using the budget reconciliation process — to leave the GOP out of key decisions.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Man entered Atlanta Publix with five guns and body armor, police say

    A suspicious package investigation later shut down the commercial area.

  • Tyrese Haliburton upset with 'garbage' reaction to LaMelo Ball injury

    Haliburton lambasted fans tagging him and celebrating Ball's apparent season-ending injury.

  • Jay Leno apologizes to Asian Americans for decade of 'wrong' jokes

    Television host Jay Leno has apologized for more than a decade of jokes about Asian Americans, saying he had committed a "legitimate wrong." The apology by Leno, the former host of U.S. television's popular "Tonight Show," follows a long campaign by the Media Action Network for Asian Americans (MANAA) and a spike in hate crimes against the community that has received renewed attention since a shooting in Atlanta last week that left eight people dead, six of them Asian-American women.