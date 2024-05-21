Mock sees Bulls select Matas Buzelis with 11th pick in 2024 NBA Draft

The Chicago Bulls landed the 11th pick in the draft lottery, which is the selection they were projected to have. It will give them a chance to add a new young piece to their core. A recent mock draft written by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has Chicago selecting Matas Buzelis with the 11th pick.

“On one hand, scouts are drawn to Matas Buzelis’ scoring versatility and defensive playmaking flashes,” Wasserman wrote. “On the other, he still doesn’t have one skill NBA teams can bank on translating. He did measure near 6’9″ in socks at the combine, but his wingspan also came in at just 6’10”. The results and feelings on the 19-year-old wing continue to be mixed. Workouts will be extra important for Buzelis, who came to Ignite with expectations of being a solid shooter but finished at 26.1 percent from three.”

As noted by Wasserman, Buzelis’ shooting was a bit disappointing during his time with the G League Ignite, but his measurements alone make him an intriguing choice.

For the Bulls, taking a chance on a relatively high-upside guy like Buzelis makes a ton of sense.

