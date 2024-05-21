Top 2024 NBA Draft sleepers for Chicago Bulls to look at this summer

This summer will be an important one for the Chicago Bulls, as they are going to have a chance to reshape their roster. Free agency and the trade market will be crucial, but the 2024 NBA Draft will also provide them with an essential opportunity to add young talent to their current core next to the likes of Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.

Chicago has the 11th pick in the draft, and that’s where most of the focus will go. They will get the chance to add a lottery talent to the roster. And while there are some obvious choices at the No. 11 pick, this year’s draft has a ton of options.

The Chicago Bulls Central YouTube channel recently spoke about some potential sleeper picks the team could consider with their first-round pick.

The Bulls need to do anything they can to nail their selection with the 11th pick in the draft.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire