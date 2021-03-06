Mock draft watch: What happens for the Lions if QBs go 1-2-3-4?

What happens if four quarterbacks are the first four picks in the 2021 NFL draft? ESPN’s Todd McShay explored that possibility in his most recent one-round mock draft.

McShay’s latest mock projection sees the top four quarterbacks going 1-2-3-4, which leaves a radically altered board when the Lions come on the clock at No. 7 overall. With Oregon OT Penei Sewell once again the Bengals projection at No. 5 — it’s genuinely difficult to find any mock draft that doesn’t have Sewell to Cincinnati these days — and Florida TE Kyle Pitts to Philadelphia at No. 6, the Lions have their pick of any wide receiver or pass rusher, the team’s two dire needs entering the draft.

The McShay projection anticipates the Lions selecting LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase. The only player to ever average 20 or more yards per reception in a season with 20 TD catches in college football history, Chase set the SEC on fire in 2019. He sat out the 2020 season, but his playmaking panache and alpha mentality are certainly appealing for a Lions receiving corps that has at least three vacancies in the top five still open.

