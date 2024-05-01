How to Watch MLS Soccer Online in 2024

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: The best way to watch every MLS game online is through MLS Season Pass.

Americans are finally coming around to soccer. But, whether you’re a longtime fan or you’re just getting into soccer, figuring out how to watch MLS (Major League Soccer) online can be trickier than a Ronaldo chop — especially after major broadcasting changes last season. To help, we’ve compiled a complete guide on how to watch MLS online in 2024.

How to Watch MLS Online Without Cable

Last year, MLS entered into a 10-year streaming partnership with Apple TV and left its previous broadcaster, ESPN. This partnership means every game is being shown on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass app, a large chunk of games are being shown on Apple TV (without the add-on MLS Season Pass app), and a few games will be available on cable and satellite TV via FOX or FS1.

Here’s a full breakdown of how to watch MLS games online using Apple TV and/or a live TV streaming service.

Tip: Use this official MLS TV and streaming schedule to see which channel or streaming service will broadcast each game.

1. Stream MLS Games on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV

MLS Season Pass, a new streaming app from Apple TV, is by far the best way to watch MLS games in 2024. The app will be streaming every MLS game throughout the season, including MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro matches. Some MLS matches will also be available to Apple TV for free, even if they don’t have MLS Season Pass.

You can sign up for MLS Season Pass now for $14.99 a month or $99 a year (the annual option saves about 33%). If you already have Apple TV+, you can get MLS Season Pass at a discount for $12.99 a month or $79 a year. Apple TV+ (without the MLS Season Pass) costs $9.99 a month after a seven-day free trial.

Our suggestion? Sign up for Apple TV+ (if you’re not already a subscriber) and then MLS Season Pass at a discounted price. This way, you’ll be able to stream every MLS game, as well as all the other content available on Apple TV+.

DEAL: Starting May 1, non-Apple TV+ subscribers fans get MLS Season Pass for $69 for the remainder of the 2024 season (30% off the original price of $99). Apple TV+ subscribers can get MLS Season Pass for $59 for the remainder of the season (25% off the original price of $79).

2. Stream MLS Games on a Live TV Streaming Service

FOX will be broadcasting about one MLS game per week on regular TV, so you can also get a live TV streaming service to watch MLS online (although you won’t get as much coverage as MLS Season Pass). We suggest DirecTV Stream or fuboTV — both of which offer free trials.

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

How to Watch MLS Online for Free

Want to watch MLS for free online? You’re in luck. Thanks to the five-day free trial from DirecTV Stream and the seven-day free trial offered by fuboTV, you can watch several MLS games for free before payment kicks in for either live TV streamer.

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

MLS 2024 Season Schedule, Playoffs

The 2024 MLS season started on Feb. 21 and runs until the season’s final matchday in October. After that is the MLS Playoffs, which conclude on Dec. 7 with one team taking home the MLS Cup.

For a complete list of 2024 MLS games and broadcasters, check out the MLS TV and streaming schedule here, and be sure to subscribe to MLS Season Pass to watch every game online.

