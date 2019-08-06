MLB suspends Mariners infielder Tim Beckham 80 games for positive PED test

Mariners infielder Tim Beckham has been suspended for 80 games. (Jennifer Buchanan/USA Today Sports)

Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Tim Beckham, infielder for the Seattle Mariners, has been suspended for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. From MLB’s press release:

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Seattle Mariners infielder Tim Beckham has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The 80-game suspension of Beckham is effective immediately.

Beckham was suspended for Sanozolol, a substance that has led to several other suspensions over the past several years. Ervin Santana and Jenrry Mejía were both suspended for it back in 2015, and Jorge Polanco was suspended for it in 2018. Beckham is the third player to be suspended for PEDs in the 2019 season.

Beckham, 29, is a utility man for the Mariners, and has played mostly shortstop (with a little bit of left field) during the 2019 season. He’s currently batting .237/.293/.461 with 15 home runs.

The Mariners have 48 games left in the regular season. Since Beckham’s suspension starts immediately, he’ll serve the remaining 32 games of his 80-game suspension when the 2020 season starts.

