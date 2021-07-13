MLB All-Star Game 2021: Time, how to watch, TV, live stream, lineups for Midsummer Classic

The 91st edition of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver with the best players from the American and National League facing of for bragging rights.

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has been the talk of baseball all season and the All-Star Game is no different. After participating in Monday night's Home Run Derby, Ohtani will bat leadoff as the designated hitter and the AL's starting pitcher in the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday.

Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer take the mound for the NL, his fourth career All-Star Game start. The AL has won the last seven games and holds a 45-43-2 advantage overall

Here's everything you need to know for Tuesday's game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FoxSports.com

