MLB Rumors: Red Sox 'sweetened offers' to Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers

Report: Red Sox 'sweetened offers' to Bogaerts, Devers

This Boston Red Sox offseason will be defined by how they handle the contract situations of homegrown stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. One already is receiving attention from teams in free agency, and the other will a year from now if the two sides can't come to terms on an extension.

Team CEO and president Sam Kennedy shared an update on contract discussions with both players, and it's an encouraging one. In a conversation with Michael Silverman of The Boston Globe, Kennedy said the Red Sox "sweetened their offer" to Bogaerts and made a new extension offer to Devers shortly after the season ended.

Kennedy acknowledges that actions speak louder than words, but he assures the organization has been active in contract talks with a number of players, including their own.

“Coming out of [last week’s] GM meetings, I can tell you that we have been very proactive, though I know people don’t want to hear about how aggressive we’ve been, because it doesn’t mean anything until there’s something to announce," Kennedy told Silverman.

“But I can tell you that we’ve made offers to several players, including our own players. And we’re cautiously optimistic that things are going to start moving here.”

The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs reportedly are among the teams already showing interest in signing Bogaerts. On Wednesday, it was reported the New York Yankees touched base with the 30-year-old shortstop.

Devers won't be a free agent until after the 2023 season, but it would be wise for the Red Sox to lock up their star third baseman before Opening Day. Though the two sides discussed a new deal after the season, they reportedly remained "far apart" in negotiations. About $100 million apart, to be precise.