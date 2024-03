MLB predictions for 2024 playoff teams, World Series champs, MVP and more

How will things shake out during the 2024 MLB season?



Here are predictions from SNY staff and contributors for playoff teams, World Series matchups and winners, and the major awards...

Andy Martino, SNY MLB Insider

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cubs

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Diamondbacks

2nd NL Wild Card: Phillies

3rd NL Wild Card: Mets

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: Twins

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Orioles

2nd AL Wild Card: Rangers

3rd AL Wild Card: Rays

NLCS: Braves over Dodgers

ALCS: Yankees over Orioles

World Series: Braves over Yankees

NL MVP: Matt Olson

AL MVP: Juan Soto

NL Cy Young: Spencer Strider

AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes



Todd Zeile, SNY Mets Analyst

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Reds

2nd NL Wild Card: Mets

3rd NL Wild Card: Diamondbacks

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: Twins

AL West champ: Rangers

1st AL Wild Card: Astros

2nd AL Wild Card: Blue Jays

3rd AL Wild Card: Guardians

NLCS: Braves over Dodgers

ALCS: Twins over Yankees

World Series: Twins over Braves

NL MVP: Corbin Carroll

AL MVP: Juan Soto

NL Cy Young: Zack Wheeler

AL Cy Young: Kevin Gausman

Jim Duquette, SNY Mets Analyst

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cubs

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Diamondbacks

2nd NL Wild Card: Phillies

3rd NL Wild Card: Mets

AL East champ: Orioles

AL Central champ: Twins

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Yankees

2nd AL Wild Card: Rangers

3rd AL Wild Card: Rays

NLCS: Dodgers over Braves

ALCS: Astros over Orioles

World Series: Dodgers over Astros

NL MVP: Mookie Betts

AL MVP: Juan Soto

NL Cy Young: Zack Wheeler

AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

Jerry Blevins, SNY Mets Analyst

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cubs

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Phillies

2nd NL Wild Card: Giants

3rd NL Wild Card: Mets

AL East champ: Orioles

AL Central champ: Twins

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Rangers

2nd AL Wild Card: Yankees

3rd AL Wild Card: Mariners

NLCS: Phillies over Giants

ALCS: Mariners over Orioles

World Series: Phillies over Mariners

NL MVP: Mookie Betts

AL MVP: Juan Soto

NL Cy Young: Zack Wheeler

AL Cy Young: Kevin Gausman

Terry Collins, SNY Mets Analyst

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Reds

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Phillies

2nd NL Wild Card: Diamondbacks

3rd NL Wild Card: Mets

AL East champ: Orioles

AL Central champ: Twins

AL West champ: Rangers

1st AL Wild Card: Astros

2nd AL Wild Card: Yankees

3rd AL Wild Card: Mariners

NLCS: Dodgers over Braves

ALCS: Orioles over Rangers

World Series: Dodgers over Orioles

NL MVP: Mookie Betts

AL MVP: Juan Soto

NL Cy Young: Spencer Strider

AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes



Sal Licata, BNNY Host

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cubs

NL West champ: Giants

1st NL Wild Card: Phillies

2nd NL Wild Card: Dodgers

3rd NL Wild Card: Mets

AL East champ: Orioles

AL Central champ: Guardians

AL West champ: Mariners

1st AL Wild Card: Astros

2nd AL Wild Card: Rangers

3rd AL Wild Card: Yankees

NLCS: Braves over Giants

ALCS: Mariners over Orioles

World Series: Mariners over Braves

NL MVP: Austin Riley

AL MVP: Julio Rodriguez

NL Cy Young: Logan Webb

AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes



John Harper, SNY Contributor

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Reds

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Phillies

2nd NL Wild Card: Padres

3rd NL Wild Card: Diamondbacks

AL East champ: Orioles

AL Central champ: Twins

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Yankees

2nd AL Wild Card: Mariners

3rd AL Wild Card: Blue Jays

NLCS: Braves over Dodgers

ALCS: Orioles over Yankees

World Series: Orioles over Braves

NL MVP: Mookie Betts

AL MVP: Juan Soto

NL Cy Young: Spencer Strider

AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes



Anthony McCarron, SNY Contributor

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cubs

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Phillies

2nd NL Wild Card: Reds

3rd NL Wild Card: Giants

AL East champ: Orioles

AL Central champ: Tigers

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Yankees

2nd AL Wild Card: Blue Jays

3rd AL Wild Card: Mariners

NLCS: Phillies over Dodgers

ALCS: Orioles over Yankees

World Series: Orioles over Phillies

NL MVP: Mookie Betts

AL MVP: Julio Rodriguez

NL Cy Young: Logan Webb

AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

Dani Wexelman, SNY Contributor

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Reds

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Phillies

2nd NL Wild Card: Diamondbacks

3rd NL Wild Card: Padres

AL East champ: Orioles

AL Central champ: Royals

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Yankees

2nd AL Wild Card: Mariners

3rd AL Wild Card: Rangers

NLCS: Diamondbacks over Phillies

ALCS: Astros over Yankees

World Series: Diamondbacks over Astros

NL MVP: Corbin Carroll

AL MVP: Kyle Tucker

NL Cy Young: Spencer Strider

AL Cy Young: Logan Gilbert

Connor Rogers, The Mets Pod co-host

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cubs

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Phillies

2nd NL Wild Card: Diamondbacks

3rd NL Wild Card: Giants

AL East champ: Orioles

AL Central champ: Tigers

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Yankees

2nd AL Wild Card: Rays

3rd AL Wild Card: Mariners

NLCS: Dodgers over Braves

ALCS: Orioles over Yankees

World Series: Orioles over Dodgers

NL MVP: Fernando Tatis Jr.

AL MVP: Kyle Tucker

NL Cy Young: Tyler Glasnow

AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

Joe DeMayo, The Mets Pod co-host

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Reds

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Phillies

2nd NL Wild Card: Diamondbacks

3rd NL Wild Card: Mets

AL East champ: Orioles

AL Central champ: Twins

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Rays

2nd AL Wild Card: Rangers

3rd AL Wild Card: Yankees

NLCS: Dodgers over Braves

ALCS: Orioles over Astros

World Series: Dodgers over Orioles

NL MVP: Ronald Acuna Jr.

AL MVP: Juan Soto

NL Cy Young: Spencer Strider

AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

Danny Abriano, SNY Manager of Editorial Production



NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Padres

2nd NL Wild Card: Phillies

3rd NL Wild Card: Mets

AL East champ: Orioles

AL Central champ: Tigers

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Mariners

2nd AL Wild Card: Yankees

3rd AL Wild Card: Rangers

NLCS: Braves over Padres

ALCS: Mariners over Orioles

World Series: Braves over Mariners

NL MVP: Freddie Freeman

AL MVP: Adley Rutschman

NL Cy Young: Tyler Glasnow

AL Cy Young: George Kirby

Alex Smith, SNY Editorial Producer

NL East champ: Phillies

NL Central champ: Cubs

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Braves

2nd NL Wild Card: Padres

3rd NL Wild Card: Giants

AL East champ: Blue Jays

AL Central champ: Twins

AL West champ: Rangers

1st AL Wild Card: Yankees

2nd AL Wild Card: Orioles

3rd AL Wild Card: Mariners

NLCS: Phillies over Dodgers

ALCS: Orioles over Blue Jays

World Series: Phillies over Orioles

NL MVP: Mookie Betts

AL MVP: Julio Rodriguez

NL Cy Young: Zack Wheeler

AL Cy Young: Kevin Gausman

Phillip Martinez, SNY Editorial Producer

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cubs

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Phillies

2nd NL Wild Card: Giants

3rd NL Wild Card: Mets

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: Twins

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Rangers

2nd AL Wild Card: Orioles

3rd AL Wild Card: Blue Jays

NLCS: Braves over Dodgers

ALCS: Yankees over Rangers

World Series: Braves over Yankees

NL MVP: Mookie Betts

AL MVP: Juan Soto

NL Cy Young: Zac Gallen

AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes