MLB Power Rankings: How Red Sox stack up at the break

With no baseball on the calendar for the next couple of days, it's a good time to take stock of all 30 MLB teams. Especially with the trade deadline looming.

The Boston Red Sox' deadline approach could go either way. No one would be surprised if they sold off valuable trade chips like James Paxton or Justin Turner, but they could be buyers if they pick up where they left off before the All-Star break. How they perform over the next couple of weeks could determine the direction of the club, which sits only two games back in the American League Wild Card race.

So how do the Red Sox stack up against the rest of the league at the break? Let's jump into the power rankings.

Their -248 run differential speaks for itself.

It's hard to be as bad as the A's, but the Royals are doing their best. They're only 1.5 games better than Oakland and have a -155 run differential at the break. No one had high hopes for Kansas City coming into the season, but they were at least expected to be watchable with their young talent. That hasn't been the case.

Elias Diaz earning 2023 All-Star Game MVP honors is the most exciting thing that has happened to the Rockies in a long time.

Another rough year for the rebuilding Nats, but they can hang their hat on drafting talented LSU outfielder Dylan Crews with the No. 2 overall pick.

26. Chicago White Sox (38-54)

The White Sox should be one of the biggest trade deadline sellers amid their disastrous season. Expect names like Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez, and Keynan Middleton to be on the move. The one major bright spot has been star outfielder Luis Robert, who leads the American League with 26 homers.

Give the Tigers some credit. Sure, the American League Central is a joke, but they're only 5.5 games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians at the break. Their offense just doesn't have enough firepower to make things interesting in the second half.

This whole season, we've watched the Cardinals and thought, "They can't possibly be this bad, can they?" The answer is yes, they can and they are. Their abysmal pitching has completely overshadowed their talented offense. Like the White Sox, the Cardinals are one of the biggest disappointments of the season and should sell at the deadline. Pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty are the names being thrown around in trade rumors most often.

The Cardinals have arguably been the biggest disappointment of the 2023 season.

Pittsburgh has regressed to the mean since their surprisingly strong start to the campaign. The good news is they landed star LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with the No. 1 overall pick and the future appears to be bright with their collection of young talent.

Time to sell Shohei Ohtani. The Angels limped into the break and Mike Trout is out for the next 4-8 weeks. Get what you can for the best player on the planet before he leaves in free agency for nothing.

The Mets are so disappointing after spending roughly a half-billion dollars in the offseason that owner Steven Cohen held a midseason press conference to address the club's struggles. Perhaps they started to turn things around just before the break as they took a series from the San Francisco Giants and swept the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman will be one of the biggest names mentioned in trade discussions leading up to Aug. 1. The 32-year-old has a 2.96 ERA in 19 starts.

19. Cleveland Guardians (45-45)

The Guardians could not possibly be more mediocre, but mediocrity this season means a first-place spot in the AL Central.

They're 8.5 games back in the NL West and ex-Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts is hitting .253 while playing through a nagging wrist injury. That said, there's still too much talent on this roster to count them out in the second half. It'll be fascinating to see how they approach this trade deadline.

It's been a frustrating first season in San Diego for Xander Bogaerts.

The Twins trail the Guardians by only a half-game in the AL Central. They have an extremely easy schedule coming up with series against the lowly Athletics, White Sox, Royals, and Cardinals. That stretch will tell us everything we need to know about this club with the trade deadline looming.

The Mariners entered the season with lofty expectations after clinching their first postseason berth since 2001. They disappointed for much of the first half, but they got hot heading into the break with series wins against the Tampa Bay Rays, San Francisco Giants, and Houston Astros. This is a club to look out for in the second half.

15. Boston Red Sox (48-43)

The Red Sox landing at No. 15 out of 30 teams is fitting. They've been an average, unexciting club throughout the season, consistently hovering around .500.

But before the All-Star break, Boston reeled off five consecutive wins -- eight in their last nine games -- to pull within two games in the Wild Card race. Now, they're flirting with being buyers at the trade deadline. If these next two series against the A's and Cubs go well, and Chaim Bloom makes an effort to improve the pitching staff, the Red Sox will demand your attention.

Second-year right-hander Brayan Bello has emerged as the Red Sox' ace.

Despite Corbin Burnes' down year and Brandon Woodruff's injury, the Brewers are only one game behind the Reds in the NL Central. It should be a dogfight between those two clubs in the second half.

The good news: Carlos Rodon is back. The bad news: Aaron Judge is not. The latter could cost the Yankees the season as the offense has been a major issue without the AL home run champ.

12. San Francisco Giants (49-41)

The Giants have slumped as of late but still are only 2.5 games back of the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

The most exciting team in baseball right now. Elly De La Cruz is appointment television. It's been impressive to see Cincinnati continue to play well despite losing pitchers Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Tejay Antone, and Ben Lively to the injured list.

Philadelphia has the best record in MLB (23-9) since June 1 and the rotation owns a sparkling 3.02 ERA in that span. The reigning NL champions are rounding into form.

Alek Manoah's return from his bizarre trip to the minor leagues (and rookie league!) went well as he tossed six strong innings against the Tigers. It goes without saying, but his returning to All-Star form would be huge for this Toronto club down the stretch.

The Marlins own the top NL Wild Card spot at the break, and that's despite reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara having a rough year. Luis Arraez, acquired from the Twins in the offseason for All-Star pitcher Pablo Lopez, will continue his quest for .400 in the second half. He entered the break hitting .383.

7. Arizona Diamondbacks (52-39)

They could end up with the NL Cy Young and MVP with Zac Gallen and Corbin Carroll. While they've cooled off lately, the D'backs are hanging tough with the Dodgers atop the NL West standings.

6. Houston Astros (50-41)

Perhaps we're overrating the defending champions here, but can you really blame us? Although the Astros aren't the same dominant team we've watched for the last several seasons, they're still a talented bunch that can make another deep run this October. They're only two games behind the first-place Rangers in the AL West. Would anyone really be that surprised if they reclaimed their top spot and wreaked havoc again in the postseason?

The Rangers boast the best offense in baseball and are a first-place club at the break, but they'd be wise to add some bullpen help at the deadline. As for the rotation, ex-Red Sox righty Nathan Eovaldi has stepped up as the ace of the staff and an AL Cy Young frontrunner in Jacob deGrom's absence.

Nathan Eovaldi is 10-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 18 starts.

The O's have hung in there with the first-place Rays all season long and they find themselves only two games behind the AL East leader at the break. The iffy rotation will be the key to a successful second half in Baltimore.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (51-38)

The Dodgers should prioritize pitching help at the trade deadline. If they can add a solid arm or two to the mix, look out.

2. Tampa Bay Rays (58-35)

The Rays have had the best or second-best record in the majors all season, but they unraveled a bit before the break with seven consecutive losses before earning a much-needed win over Atlanta. Both the lineup and rotation have been mediocre at best for the last month or so.

Simply put, the Braves are a powerhouse. They lead the league in homers (169), slugging percentage (.492), and OPS (.831), are second in on-base percentage (.339) and third in runs scored (499). Their pitching has been outstanding as well with a league-best 3.63 ERA. Atlanta, led by NL MVP frontrunner Ronald Acuña Jr., is the obvious World Series favorite at this point in the season.