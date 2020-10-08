MLB playoff updates: Braves sweep Marlins to advance to first NLCS since 2001

During MLB’s busy league division series, we’ll keep you updated on results, must-see moments and what’s next in each matchup.

NLDS Game 3: Atlanta Braves 7, Miami Marlins 0

What happened? The Atlanta Braves are headed back to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2001.

After losing eight previous division series in the last 19 years, the Braves completed a sweep of the Miami Marlins on Thursday with a 7-0 win that now has them one round away from returning to the World Series.

Their Game 3 win was typical Braves — their powerful offense relentlessly pushed runs across the board while their pitchers kept their opponents from doing the same.

The Braves are headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2001 after sweeping the Marlins. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) More

Incredibly, the Braves have only allowed opposing teams to score in one of their five postseason wins this season. They blanked the Cincinnati Reds in both games in the wild-card round and only let the Marlins score in Game 1 of this series.

It’s even more incredible when you consider the Braves rolled into the playoffs as an offense-first team. They were just hoping to have enough pitching, but thus far, it’s basically been lights out.

The Marlins scored in three innings of Game 1, but otherwise, the Braves have held their opponents scoreless in 44 innings this postseason.

For a team that entered the postseason without its ace Mike Soroka and veteran arms like Cole Hamels and Felix Hernandez, the Braves have had to lean on rookies and unheralded youngsters to advance through the postseason bracket.

In Game 3 it was Kyle Wright, who entered with a 5.21 ERA this season but threw six scoreless innings while striking out seven. The Braves offense, meanwhile, did what it does.

There were no homers in Game 3, but they strung together hits to score four runs in the third, another in the fourth and two more in the fifth. The middle of their order — No. 2 hitter Freddie Freeman to No. 5 hitter Ozzie Albies — had seven hits, three RBIs and four runs scored.

It wasn’t glamorous, but efficient. The type of performance that will make them a daunting opponent in the next round.

What’s next? The Braves advance to face the winner of the Dodgers/Padres series, in which the Dodgers have a 2-0 lead going into Thursday’s game. The Braves would likely prefer to face the Padres, who are like the Braves in that their starting pitching leaves something to be desired but their lineup is fun and dynamic. Odds are it will be the Dodgers, who present a number of matchup problems (for anybody, not just the Braves). At least the Braves will have time to rest their pitchers for the next round.

As for the Marlins, what’s next is hopefully more of what we saw in 2020. As this year’s surprise team in the LDS round, they’ve taken a large step forward in 2020 — the biggest step so far under the Derek Jeter regime. The Marlins showed some of their young talent is starting to develop and could be a stronger contender in the future with a couple more pieces. That they made it this far after being the first team shut down by COVID-19 makes the whole thing even more commendable.

You see this? Travis d’Arnaud had a big hit in every game of this series. He’s the Game 3 installment.

