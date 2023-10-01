MLB playoff field set as Marlins, D-Backs, Rangers, Blue Jays and Astros clinch remaining spots

The 2023 MLB playoff field is officially set, with some familiar names and big surprises.

The Miami Marlins, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros all clinched playoff spots on Saturday, joining the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays in the bracket.

Conversely, the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners were all eliminated on Saturday.

The only remaining questions are of wild-card positioning and the AL West title:

The 90-71 Rangers sit one game ahead of the Astros, who hold the tiebreaker, so a Rangers win or Astros loss on Sunday would clinch Texas's first division title since 2016.

The Marlins are a half-game ahead of the D-Backs for the second NL wild-card spot and hold the tiebreaker. They actually have an additional leg up because of their rain-suspended game against the New York Mets, which was put on ice with Miami up 2-1 in the top of the ninth. If the game still holds playoff implications after Sunday, MLB reportedly intends to havethe Mets and Marlins play the final inning on Monday.

The Astros and Jays are tied for the second AL wild-card spot at 89-72, with the Blue Jays holding the tiebreaker. The Rangers also hold the tiebreaker if the Astros take the West title on Sunday, so any of three teams could end up holding the second wild-card.

There is plenty of reason for teams to pursue the third wild-card though, as that spot would set up a series against the 86-74 Twins, while the second wild-card gets the 98-63 Rays. As things currently stand, the Brewers would host the D-Backs and the Phillies would host the Marlins in the NL, while the Twins would host the Blue Jays and the Rays would host the Astros.

Compared to last season, this year's playoff field features six newcomers in the Orioles, Twins, Rangers, Brewers, Diamondbacks and Marlins.