The most recent no-hitter by all 30 MLB teams

Houston Astros add to the list in 2024

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

The Houston Astros are back in the Pitching Gem conversation, with Ronel Blanco shutting down the Toronto Blue Jays on April 1, 2024. It’s a quick follow-up act to Framber Valdez’s no-hitter last season against the Cleveland Guardians.

When was the last time your MLB team pitched a no-hitter or perfect game? Here’s the historical rundown for all 30…

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

It was a history-making scene at Chase field last August, as Arizona Diamondbacks rookie left-hander Tyler Gilbert tossed a no-hitter against the Padres. The hitless gem was the fourth in baseball history to be accomplished in a pitcher’s first start. And adding to Gilbert’s monumental moment, the no-no was the eighth such occurrence on the 2021 calendar, which set the modern record.

Atlanta Braves — Kent Mercker

Stephen Dunn /Allsport

Mercker’s no-hitter came against the Dodgers on April 8, 1994.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Means’ 2021 no-hitter against the Mariners was the first for an Orioles starter (not combined) since Jim Palmer in 1969.

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Lester’s no-hitter came against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2008.

(Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports)

Rodon added to the 2021 no-hitter frenzy, throwing a no-no against the Cleveland Guardians on April 14.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Cubs recorded the franchise’s first-ever combined no-hitter on June 24, 2021, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Starting pitcher Zach Davies put in a strong six innings while relievers Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel held it down for the remainder of the game.

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Just a little over one year since Wade Miley’s masterful no-hit gem against the Cleveland Guardians—the fourth no-hitter of the 2021MLB season— Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene and reliever Art Warren combined for the third no-no of 2022.

However, the Reds lost to the Pirates due to a fielder’s choice in the eighth inning that scored a run.

Baseball giveth, baseball taketh.

Cleveland Guardians — Len Barker

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Barker’s no-hitter came against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 15, 1981 and was a perfect game.

(Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports)

Jimenez threw his no-hitter against the Atlanta Braves on April 17, 2010.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A trio of Tigers— Matt Manning, Jason Foley and Alex Lange—combined for a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 8, 2023. It was the franchise’s first no-hitter since Spencer Turnbull’s no-hitter in 2021.

Kansas City Royals — Bret Saberhagen

Photo by: Rick Stewart/Getty Images

Saberhagen’s no-hitter came against the Chicago White Sox on August 26, 1991.

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

In just his 11th big-league start, left-handed rookie Reid Detmers was nearly perfect against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 10, 2022, striking out two and walking one on his way to the franchise’s 12th no-hitter in history.

The last was a combined effort from Taylor Cole and Felix Pena on July 12, 2019, the first home game after Tyler Skaggs’ death.

Los Angeles Dodgers — Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia and Adam Libertore

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The four pitchers combined for a no-hitter on May 4, 2018.

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Volquez threw a no-hitter against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 3, 2017.

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers joined the 2021 no-hitter club after a combined effort from starter Corbin Burnes and closer Josh Hader blanked the Cleveland Guardians—which was the third time last season the Ohio squad played the role of the hitless foe.

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Liriano threw his no-hitter in a 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on May 3, 2011.

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets tossed the first no-hitter of 2022, a combined effort against the Philadelphia Phillies that began with starter Tylor Megill and then was handed off to four relievers—Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo, and Edwin Diaz.

It marked the second no-hitter in Mets franchise history, with the last coming from Johan Santana in 2012.

(Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán was flawless against the Oakland A’s on June 28, 2023, tossing a perfect game in the team’s 11-0 win. It’s the 24th perfect game in MLB. The last perfect gem tossed by a Yankees pitcher was achieved by David Cone in 1999 against the Montreal Expos.

Oakland Athletics — Mike Fiers

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Fiers threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on May 7, 2019.

Philadelphia Phillies — Michael Lorenzen

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Michael Lorenzen tossed a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals on August 9, 2023, just over eight years since Cole Hamels tossed a gem against the Cubs (July 25, 2015). It was the last no-hitter of season in 2023.

Pittsburgh Pirates — Francisco Cordova and Ricardo Rincon

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Cordova pitched nine hitless innings and Rincon added a hitless 10th to beat the Houston Astros 3-0 on July 12, 1997.

San Diego Padres — Joe Musgrove

Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Musgrove’s no-hitter for the San Diego Padres was a historic one. Not only was it the first no-hitter in Padres history, but it also made sure that all 30 MLB clubs have at least one no-hitter to their name.

Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Heston threw a no-hitter against the New York Mets on June 9, 2015.

Seattle Mariners — James Paxton

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Paxton threw a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 8, 2018.

St. Louis Cardinals — Bud Smith

(Elsa/ALLSPORT)

Smith’s no-hitter came against the San Diego Padres on September 3, 2001.

Tampa Bay Rays — Matt Garza

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Garza threw his no-hitter against the Detroit Tigers on July 26, 2010.

Texas Rangers — Kenny Rogers

(USA TODAY Sports)

Rogers threw a perfect game against the California Angels on July 28, 1994.

Toronto Blue Jays — Dave Stieb

(Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Stieb’s no-hitter came against the then Cleveland Indians on September 2, 1990.

Washington Nationals — Max Scherzer

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Scherzer’s second career no-hitter came against the New York Mets on October 3, 2015, just three months after his first.

