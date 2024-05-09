MLB Host Issues Wild 'No-Hitter' Prediction That Quickly Unravels Before His Eyes

MLB Network host Greg Amsinger couldn’t have been more off after issuing a “no-hitter alert” for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Tuesday.

The analyst weighed in on Yamamoto just prior to his start against the Miami Marlins following the pitcher’s 15 consecutive scoreless innings.

“Don’t take this the wrong way but we are already on no-hitter alert. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, before he throws a single pitch tonight against the Marlins. We have a no-hitter alert,” Amsinger said.

“Enjoy what could be a no-hitter from Yamamoto.”

The prediction was short-lived, however, as Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a home run on the first pitch less than a minute after Amsinger’s comments.

This is unreal 😭



"Don't take this the wrong way, but we are already on no-hitter alert. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, before he throws a single pitch tonight against the Marlins."



Miami's Jazz Chisholm takes the first pitch deep.pic.twitter.com/mPWOHVCmgx — Baseball Legends (@Leg_baseball) May 8, 2024

Yamamoto went on to pitch eight innings and allowed five hits as the Dodgers secured an 8-2 victory to continue the team’s winning streak (Los Angeles won its seventh straight game on Wednesday, as well).

MLB Network’s Abby Labar, who referred to Amsinger as a “no-no jinx,” later played a clip of the host as he laughed along and clapped in response to the home run.

“You could literally see it on his face, the smirk, he knew it was gonna happen. Greg, how many times do we have to tell you no, no,” she said.

The Greg Amsinger reaction video as he acts like he didn’t know this was coming. When will he learn? Justice for pitchers from the Amsinger jinx. @MLBNetworkpic.twitter.com/Lw77gdICcE — Abby Labar (@abbylabar_) May 8, 2024

Greg's reaction to the leadoff home run is too good 😂 https://t.co/WH1fbvdz5Lpic.twitter.com/kedB0dTL1V — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 8, 2024

