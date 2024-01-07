Mizzou football lands NMSU defensive tackle, App State running back out of transfer portal

It’s a Sunday double.

New Mexico State transfer defensive tackle Sterling Webb announced via Instagram on Sunday that he is transferring to Mizzou football. He is the Tigers’ second pickup at tackle in the portal, following Florida’s Chris McLellan.

Shortly after Webb’s announcement, Appalachian State transfer running back Nathaniel Noel announced via X that he was following suit, and committed to the Tigers. He is MU’s second pickup at tailback, too, after Georgia State transfer Marcus Carroll.

Missouri has now signed nine players out of the transfer portal.

Here is more information of the Tigers’ two transfer acquisitions from Sunday:

Sterling Webb, defensive tackle

NMSU defensive tackle Sterling Webb storms onto the field holding a New Mexico State flag during the Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the University Stadium in Albuquerque.

The Tigers are set to lose three of the four primary starting defensive tackles from 2023 to the NFL or due to eligibility. Realus George Jr. and Jayden Jernigan have each announced that they have declared for the draft, while Josh Landry is out of eligibility and has not announced his future plans. Jernigan was the only player with remaining eligibility.

Kristian Williams, the fourth member of Missouri’s main rotation up front, is expected to return in 2024, but has not yet made an announcement.

Webb, a St. Louis product out of Westminster Christian Academy, played 25 games in his two seasons with the Aggies, recording 47 total tackles, which included 8.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. Webb, listed at 6 foot 2, 295 pounds, forced two fumbles in his true freshman campaign in 2022. He will join Missouri with two remaining years of eligibility.

On Friday, it was announced Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker had accepted the same position at LSU. So far, that hasn’t caused any adverse effects on other Missouri personnel.

Nathaniel Noel, running back

Appalachian State running back Nate Noel (5) is tackled by North Carolina defensive back Tony Grimes (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday Sept. 3, 2022, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Noel is following the same path as Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, who coached Appalachian State prior to becoming the Mizzou head man.

The senior running back spent four seasons in Boone, North Carolina, appearing in 44 games. He has rushed for 3,074 yards over the course of his career, averaging 5.7 yards per carry and scoring 18 rushing touchdowns. He has added 272 receiving yards over the course of his career.

Listed at 5-10, 185, Noel is a Miami, Florida, native, and joined the Mountaineers the season after Drinkwitz left for Missouri.

Missouri will lose both star running back Cody Schrader and primary backup Nathaniel Peat to eligibility in 2024. Schrader recently announced that he will seek an opportunity in the NFL Draft.

With All-Sun Belt first-team selection Carroll and Noel on board, Missouri seems to have solidified its running back room for next season. The Tigers are set to return underclassmen Tavorus Jones and Jamal Roberts at the position, and four-star prospect Kewan Lacy is signed to MU’s Class of 2024.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou lands NMSU defensive tackle, App State running back out of portal