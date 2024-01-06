Mizzou football kicker Harrison Mevis, linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper declare for 2024 NFL Draft

Two more Tigers are taking the next step.

The Thicker Kicker is taking his leg to the league, and star linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper is following suit.

Harrison Mevis, the Missouri football kicker who has provided many clutch, memorable moments in his four-year career with the Tigers, announced Saturday afternoon that he has declared for the NFL Draft. Shortly afterward, Hopper announced the same news.

They became the ninth and 10th Tigers, respectively, to announce they were seeking an opportunity in the professional game. Hopper was the eighth member of the Missouri defense to announce they are declaring for the draft.

Both Mevis and Hopper had one year of eligibility remaining.

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis is carried off Faurot Field with his rock from the north end zone after a college football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Mevis kicked two game-winners in his final season as a Tiger, including an SEC-record-breaking 61-yarder as time expired against Kansas State. He became Missouri’s all-time leading points scorer in a loss at Georgia on Nov. 4.

Over his career, in which he totaled 49 appearances, he made 145 of his 146 PAT attempts and 86 of his 103 field goal attempts.

Hopper, who transferred to the Tigers from Florida ahead of the 2022 season, played 2023 games for Missouri and amassed 133 total tackles, including 20 for loss and 5.5 sacks. He recorded one interception and forced a fumble.

Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper celebrates after a play during a game against Kansas State at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Kansas City native and Liberty North High grad Blake Craig, a true freshman in 2023, is likely to take over kicking duties for the Tigers. He featured on kickoff duties in three games during his rookie season, holding on to a redshirt. In high school, Craig had a long make of 56 yards.

Missouri will lose starting linebacker Chad Bailey to eligibility in addition to Hopper. Triston Newson and Chuck Hicks, who took a majority of the Tigers’ reps in the back-half of the season as Hopper and Bailey sat with injuries, are both due to return.

The Tigers will add four-star prospects Brian Huff and Nicholas Rodriguez to their linebacker room in their Class of 2024, while Georgia transfer Darris Smith and Miami transfer Corey Flagg Jr. are committed to play for MU next season.

Eight members of the MU defense from 2023 are now declared for the draft. On Friday, Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker left the program to take the same position at LSU.

MU is set to lose defensive tackles Jayden Jernigan and Realus George Jr.; defensive ends Darius Robinson and Nyles Gaddy; cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Kris Abrams-Draine; safety JC Carlies in addition to Hopper on defense.

On offense, running back Cody Schrader has declared for the draft. Mevis brings the Tigers’ total to 10.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis, linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper declare for 2024 NFL Draft