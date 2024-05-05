Mitchell softball gets two wins in split doubleheader Saturday in Sioux Falls

May 5—SIOUX FALLS — Mitchell High School softball had its bats working on Saturday in back-to-back wins against Class AA opponents.

In the split doubleheader at Sherman Park, the Kernels defeated Rapid City Central 14-0, then edged Pierre 9-7.

In the opening game, Mitchell jumped on Central early, slapping five hits in the first inning and building a 5-0 lead. A two-run home run from Macey Linke lifted the lead to 7-0 in the second, then consecutive doubles in the fourth inning spurred another seven runs. The game ended by mercy rule after five innings.

Jasmine Dirkes led Mitchell with two hits and four RBI's, while Mallory Miedema had two hits, two walks and three runs and Linke had two hits and two RBI's. Linke pitched 4.0 innings on the mound, allowing just a single hit and striking out three.

The Kernels' offense again started hot in the second game against the Governors, with Linke belting a three-run home run in the first inning. After Mitchell added another run in the third, Pierre countered with a four-run inning to tie the game. A Matteah Graves RBI triple helped the Kernels retake the lead in the fourth inning, and Linke's two RBI single in the sixth inning put them up 8-4.

Mitchell finished with 13 hits, including three from Linke, who had a game-high five RBI's, and three hits from Graves, who batted in two runners. Rylee Jennings pitched all seven innings on the mound, allowing 10 hits and striking out nine.

The Kernels (5-7) return to Mitchell to host Brandon Valley at 6 p.m. Monday.