Missouri State basketball coach Cuonzo Martin gets verbal from IUPUI guard Vincent Brady

Cuonzo Martin has his first verbal commitment for his second stint as Missouri State's head men's basketball coach.

IUPUI transfer guard Vincent Brady II shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has committed to Missouri State.

Brady will be a junior with two years of immediate eligibility. He's started 52 games in 63 appearances over the last two seasons averaging 10 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Previous reporting by "The Portal Report" linked Brady to Valparaiso, Southern Indiana, Northern Illinois, Incarnate Word, Robert Morris, Western Michigan, Eastern Illinois and others.

The 6-foot-4 Indianapolis native was voted to the Horizon League's All-Freshman Team in 2022-23. He started the final 20 games for the Jaguars during his sophomore season.

IUPUI finished 6-26 in 2023-24, leading to the firing of head coach Matt Crenshaw. The school recently hired Division II UIndy head coach Paul Corsaro.

Out of the United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School, Brady held offers from IUPUI, Air Force and Chicago State. He played high school ball at Cathedral in Indianapolis where he averaged 17.7 points and shot 42.3% from deep.

Brady is the first of many players the Bears will have to add to the roster this season following Dana Ford's firing. Seven scholarship players with eligibility for 2024-25 entered the portal leaving the Bears with four on the roster.

