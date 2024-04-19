Missouri Southern’s Samariae Bonds and Peyton Barton Receive MIAA Athlete of the Week Honors

JOPLIN, MO – MSSU’s Samariae Bonds and Peyton Barton both picked up MIAA athlete of the week honors for outdoor track this week.

Bonds placed first in shot put with a throw of 15.27 meters, a throw good for best in the MIAA this season, and third in all of division two.

Peyton Barton would being home a first and second place finish in competition in Warrensburg. Securing first place in the hammer throw, Barton topped a school record with 68.09 meters. The throw was marked for best in division two by nearly a foot.

Barton would end up placing second in discus.

