Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates hopes to land "2 to 3" commits by end of week

JEFFERSON CITY — Turn Dennis Gates’ post notifications on.

During Mizzou athletics’ 2024 Come Home Tour stop in Jefferson City on Tuesday evening, the Missouri basketball coach told the Columbia Daily Tribune that he plans on using his “bat signal,” which signals an incoming commitment, multiple times by the end of the week.

“I hope to put out about two more bat signals this week. Two to three,” Gates said. “That's what I'm hoping for.”

The Tigers secured a commitment out of Iowa point guard transfer Tony Perkins on Monday, which marked Missouri’s second portal addition this offseason. UT Martin wing Jacob Crews committed to MU back in March.

On Friday during a Zoom call with local media, Gates offered insight into the Tigers plan of attack for the portal.

“The other pieces of the puzzle that we have to attack is obviously sort of point guard play when we look at Nick Honor, Sean East's departure,” Gates said Friday. “The other part, I think, is more of a combo guard, meaning guys that can really get it off the bounce and score. You look at our size, meaning big wings, guys that can, with the athleticism, be two-way guys, but also be guys that played at a high level, but also the hybrid forward spot, with more perimeter orientation and things like that.

“And then: low post play. We still need to throw that ball to a veteran, back to the basket. And I (have) hopes to continue to build on that. Now, you never get every single piece that you want. You never get that. But if we can get 85% of the stuff that I just explained to you, I really do think we'll have a great team next year.”

Perkins appears to check the box at point guard. Missouri also has made the final list of schools for Northern Kentucky guard Marques Warrick. Gates and his staff have reached out to multiple more players in the portal, which will remain open for players to enter until May 1.

More: Missouri basketball transfer portal tracker: Who is joining, leaving Tigers?

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates looks on during a college basketball game against Memphis at Mizzou Arena on Nov. 10, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Missouri finished the 2023-24 season 8-25 with a winless mark in SEC play. The Tigers have four players either entered into the transfer portal or committed to a new school. Guards John Tonje and Jesus Carralero Martin are in the portal, while Mabor Majak and Curt Lewis committed to Coastal Carolina and East Tennessee State, respectively.

The Tigers lost point guards Sean East II and Nick Honor, forward Noah Carter and center Connor Vanover to eligibility.

But if Gates is right, reinforcement looks to be on the way.

More: 2024 NFL mock draft: Where Missouri football prospects are projected to land

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates hopes for "2 to 3" commits this week