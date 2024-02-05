Missouri athletics receives record-breaking gift from anonymous donor

The University of Missouri athletics department announced Monday morning that it received a $62 million donation from an anonymous donor. According to the department's website, it is the single largest donation ever given to the athletic department, more than doubling the previous record in 2012.

Of the donation, $50 million will be used for renovations towards Memorial Stadium. In November, the University of Missouri Board of Curators approved renovations to the north side of the stadium.

"This extraordinary commitment is a major step toward fulfilling our vision to transform Memorial Stadium and create the best college football game-day atmosphere in the country," athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said in a news release. "Our pivotal stadium project is not possible without our donor, whose passion for Mizzou's success, coupled with humility, faith and generosity, are unparalleled. Mizzou Football fans displayed their passion last season with five consecutive home sellouts, and our donor's momentous contribution will not only enhance those magical experiences at Memorial Stadium but will greatly impact our student-athletes across every sport as they pursue their dreams as Tigers."

Mizzou’s Tiger Fund will receive the remaining $12 million. Launched in 2023, the Tiger Fund has a goal to "capitalize on the advantages afforded to us by the changing landscape of college athletics and the support of our state legislature," according to the department website. As the university's de facto Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) initiative, money can be given to the athletic department as a whole, or directed to a specific sport.

It helps athletes with resources for travel, equipment, educational opportunities, marketing, mental wellness support, and mental performance coaching, per the department website.

"The improvements to Memorial Stadium will have a generational impact on our university, our community and our state while providing an unmatched fan experience and best-in-class stadium environment for Coach Eliah Drinkwitz's program," University of Missouri President Mun Choi said in the release. "With this gift, the Tiger Fund program will also be able to further provide valuable resources for Mizzou's 550 student-athletes so they can excel academically, athletically and holistically as champions on and off the field of competition."

The renovations for Memorial Stadium will include upgrading the north concourse, along with other unspecified facility enhancements and fan amenities. Kansas City-based DLR Group is the architecture firm selected to be a consultant for future developments.

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz, right, celebrates with athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois after Missouri defeated Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

