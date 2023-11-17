Improvements are coming to Mizzou football's Memorial Stadium. See what's on the wish list

Mizzou fans are getting the gift of sound and vision.

On Thursday during an executive session, the University of Missouri Board of Curators passed a resolution for Mizzou Athletics to initiate renovations to Memorial Stadium, including the redevelopment of the football stadium’s North Concourse along with other facility enhancements and new fan amenities. A news release announced the upgrades Friday afternoon.

There will be a new videoboard and upgraded sound system at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Those developments are underway, per the release, and expected to be completed in time for the 2024 season.

The release also states there will be other renovations at Memorial Stadium, including a redevelopment of the North Concourse above the hill.

Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois will chair the selection committee for an architectural firm. The athletic department is expected to present its choice to the board Jan. 10, and will present its plan to the board on or before a meeting April 18.

“This Memorial Stadium Project is an opportunity to capitalize on the momentum Mizzou Athletics has established and allows the university to strengthen one of our signature facilities,” UM Board of Curators Chair Michael Williams said in a release.

Worry not, hill-goers.

Throughout whatever other renovations may be on deck, however, Memorial Stadium’s novel grassy hill and Rock M are staying put.

“We look forward to developing further programming plans for Memorial Stadium, but rest assured, the historic Rock M behind the north end zone will be preserved in its traditional place on Faurot Field,” Reed-Francois said.

The Tigers are currently 8-2 — the first eight-win season of Eli Drinkwitz’s tenure — with two games remaining in the regular season, beginning with Florida on Saturday evening on Faurot Field. After taking the No. 9 ranking in the latest College Football Playoff poll, Missouri is in control of its path to a New Year’s Six Bowl.

Mizzou football announced Friday via X, formerly known as Twitter, that Memorial Stadium was sold out for the game against the Gators, marking a fifth straight sellout in Columbia.

"Memorial Stadium has been packed all season long with five straight sellouts and we look forward to the north end zone development along with other stadium improvements,” Drinkwitz said in the release. “This is an important step forward for the overall experience for our fans, players and recruits on game day.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri announces upgrades to Memorial Stadium, Faurot Field