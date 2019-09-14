Mississippi State QB Garrett Shrader goes for wild mid-air spin while diving for first down

Garrett Shrader came up about a yard short of the first down on this play. (via ESPN)

Mississippi State QB Garrett Shrader came up short on a crucial fourth-down scramble against Kansas State on Saturday. But he at least did so spectacularly.

Shrader, playing in place of QB Tommy Stevens, was forced to scramble on a 4th and 16 with less than three minutes to go and the Bulldogs trailing 31-24. As he ran down the sideline and made a big dive for the first down line he got hit. And then spun wildly through the air.

Shrader's spin in slow motion. (via ESPN)

That looks like a video game glitch, doesn’t it? It’s even crazier at real speed.

Here's how it looked at full speed. (via ESPN)

Unfortunately for Mississippi State, the game ended at 31-24. MSU was able to get the ball back from K-State after turning it over on downs following Shrader’s wild ride. But the offense went nowhere.

K-State fumbled three times

Stevens threw two interceptions, though Mississippi State got the ball back right after it after Kansas State fumbled it on the return. That ended up being his last pass of the day as Shrader replaced him for the rest of the game.

K-State meanwhile fumbled two more times on muffed punts, including a dropped punt on a kick that was tipped behind the line of scrimmage. Yet the Wildcats got a touchdown on special teams via a 100-yard kick return by Malik Knowles that tied the game at 24-24. And then Skylar Thompson found Dalton Schoen wide open in the end zone for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.

It’s a huge win for new K-State coach Chris Klieman as the Wildcats are now 3-0 after convincing wins over far lesser opponents in the first two weeks of the season. The Wildcats, projected to be near the bottom of the Big 12 standings, are halfway to bowl eligibility and sure look like a contender to finish in the top half of the conference.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

