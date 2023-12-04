Mississippi State football's Nathaniel Watson named AP SEC defensive player of the year

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football linebacker Nathaniel Watson was named the Associated Press SEC defensive player of the year on Monday, capping a season in which he led the conference in tackles (137) and sacks (10). He also forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and had an interception.

Watson was also named a second-team All-America selection by College Football Network on Monday.

He was the lone member of the Bulldogs selected as an AP first-team player while fellow linebacker Jett Johnson, who finished second in the SEC with 130 tackles, was a second-team pick. Johnson finished tied-sixth in the SEC with three interceptions while forcing two fumbles.

After exhausting their eligibility, Watson and Johnson have declared for the 2024 NFL Draft since the season ended.

Ole Miss was represented by running back Quinshon Judkins who was a second-team selection. Judkins finished fourth in the SEC with 1,052 rushing yards and led the conference with 15 rushing touchdowns.

MOVING FORWARD: Why Jeff Lebby, Zac Selmon represent change for future of Mississippi State football

Jaxson Dart, who ranked fifth in the SEC with 2,985 passing yards, wasn't named to either team as LSU's Jayden Daniels −the conference's unanimous offensive player of the year − and Alabama's Jalen Milroe filled the quarterback slots. Tre Harris' 851 receiving yards and eight touchdowns weren't enough to make him one of the four receivers on the ballot.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State LB Nathaniel Watson named SEC's best defender by AP