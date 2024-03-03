Mississippi State basketball has reached an expected point. Can Bulldogs make March Madness?

AUBURN, Ala. — One can nitpick how Mississippi State basketball got to this point.

Tolu Smith shouldn't have missed a majority of the nonconference slate. MSU shouldn’t have lost to Southern. On the flipside, Mississippi State beat a pair of top-10 NET teams many wouldn't have picked it to.

Regardless of how it's shaped, Mississippi State is where many expected it to be.

The Bulldogs lost 78-63 at Neville Arena on Saturday against Auburn. With the exception of Kentucky, teams that have come to the Plains have walked out with double-digit losses. Missing 12 straight shots in the first half likely wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card, but the final result was.

The defeat puts Mississippi State (19-10, 8-8 SEC) in a spot that isn’t surprising. The Bulldogs are .500 in SEC play. They’re a top-30 team, according to KenPom, after opening the season at No. 31. They’re a team hovering around the same ranking in the NET.

Injuries and upsets have changed the path, but what’s true now was evident from the start. The final two regular season games will define whether Mississippi State is a bubble team or a lock for the NCAA Tournament.

“We’ll find out shortly,” MSU coach Chris Jans said. “It doesn’t matter what I think will happen. We’ve got two more games before we head to (the SEC Tournament). Obviously, we’ve been talking back home about the 40-minute game in the season. We’re in the last five minutes of our game if you use the analogy of our season. The opportunities go away quickly. We’ve got to win some games.”

Mississippi State closes the regular season with a trip to Texas A&M on Wednesday (8 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU) before returning to Humphrey Coliseum to face South Carolina on March 9 (1:30 p.m., SEC Network).

For Jans, the message is a simple one: Win.

What’s established by now feels unlikely to change with the postseason nearing. MSU depends on one of the nation’s top defenses. The Bulldogs have a strong post threat in Smith to play alongside a prolific shot-making guard in Josh Hubbard.

In the eyes of his peers, what Jans has is capable of a March Madness run.

“To me, Mississippi State is like a second-round NCAA Tournament game, and that’s what I told our guys,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. His comments came after Kentucky coach John Calipari said earlier in the week MSU is capable of reaching the Sweet 16.

What’s left unknown is whether Mississippi State can live up to those expectations. Through 29 games, the Bulldogs have done enough. How many contests remain on the schedule will be determined by what happens in games No. 30 and 31.

“We’ve got to win some games, that’s the bottom line," Jans said. "Obviously, the last four games of our SEC schedule, it’s like the first four. It’s tough. They’re great opportunities, but if you don’t take advantage of them, they’re just lost opportunities.”

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State basketball at expected point. What about March Madness?