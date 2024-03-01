Auburn's Bruce Pearl: Mississippi State basketball's Josh Hubbard is SEC's top freshman

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl had high praise for Mississippi State basketball guard Josh Hubbard ahead of Saturday's matchup between the Tigers and Bulldogs.

"Hubbard is the best freshman in the league," Pearl said. "He is Dalton Knecht-dangerous in a way of just being able to get hot and make shots."

The comparison to Knecht comes after the Tennessee guard posted 39 points in a win against Auburn on Wednesday. After the defeat, Pearl said Knecht will get his vote for SEC player of the year if the Vols win the conference.

Pearl has seen Hubbard's ability firsthand. When Mississippi State (19-9, 8-7 SEC) beat Auburn (21-7, 10-5) on Jan. 27, Hubbard posted 17 points, including 15 in the second half. He shot 7-16 from the field and made three of his nine 3-point attempts.

"I feel like (Hubbard) is probably going to be one of our main focuses, especially just being on ball coverage for me and (guard) K.D. (Johnson)," Auburn guard Denver Jones said. "Just making it real hard for him... Honestly, you've just got to be prepared for anything. Just be up in his face and make it really hard for him."

Hubbard enters Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN2) coming off back-to-back memorable nights. Last Saturday, he scored a career-high 32 points in a victory against LSU. Tuesday, he surpassed that mark and scored 34 points in a loss against Kentucky.

Hubbard leads all SEC freshman with 15.9 points per game − ranking 10th overall in the conference. Kentucky has its own set of candidates for freshman of the year honors with Rob Dillingham averaging 14.8 points and Reed Sheppard scoring 12.5 points per game. Sheppard scored 32 in a win against MSU, including a game-winning shot in the final second.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Bruce Pearl: Mississippi State's Josh Hubbard is SEC freshman of the year