Poor offensive start hurts Mississippi State basketball in loss at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Fresh out of the first media timeout at Neville Arena on Saturday, Mississippi State basketball’s Josh Hubbard buried a 3-pointer to end a prolonged skid. For the Bulldogs, it was the first made 3-pointer at Auburn’s home gym in nearly three years.

The bucket from the freshman guard cut MSU's early deficit to three points. However, it wasn't a spark for the Bulldogs' offense. Instead, it was the last bucket before Mississippi State missed 12 straight field goals to help Auburn pull away in a 78-63 victory for the Tigers.

"It was a classic case of playing uphill all night long," MSU coach Chris Jans said postgame.

The win marked Auburn's 14th home victory in 15 contests this season. All 14 wins have come by double figures.

Mississippi State (19-10, 8-8 SEC) has now dropped two straight games after coming into the week riding a five-game winning streak. The defeat marked a series split with the Tigers (22-7, 11-5) after the Bulldogs won in Starkville on Jan. 27.

Auburn shuts down Mississippi State offense early

Despite making its last four shots of the first half, Mississippi State shot 28% from the field in the period.

The Bulldogs turned it over 10 times and made just one of 10 attempts from beyond the 3-point line in the first. While Auburn never had a run greater than 7-0 in the half, the Tigers needed fewer than eight minutes to build a double-digit lead.

Mississippi State’s top scorers – Hubbard and All-SEC forward Tolu Smith – combined for seven points on 1-11 shooting in the first half. Smith’s backup, Jimmy Bell, was a minus-11 in his five first-half minutes.

Meanwhile, Auburn shot 55% in the opening half and made four of its nine 3-pointers. The Tigers had seven players score in he first half, including four with at least six points.

"They took the fight to us to start the game," Jans said. "They were more physical than us. Kudos to coach (Bruce) Pearl, the staff and his players. I haven't said that very often all year long with our team."

What’s next on Mississippi State’s schedule?

Mississippi State stays on the road for a matchup against Texas A&M on Wednesday (8 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU). The Bulldogs are seeking their first Quadrant 1 road victory, which a win against the Aggies would be.

Mississippi State has won two of its last three against Texas A&M, including a 69-62 home victory last season – Jans’ first at the helm.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State basketball: Bulldogs lose against Auburn