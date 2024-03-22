'Miraculous' own goal spares USMNT from its worst loss in years

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 21: United States players celebrate a last minute goal in second half stoppage time against Jamaica during the Concacaf Nations League semifinal match at AT&T Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

The U.S. men's national team got punched in the metaphorical mouth, then spent 94 minutes stumbling toward its worst loss in years — until a fluky own goal spared them Thursday night in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals, set the stage for two heroes, and sparked a dramatic 3-1 win.

The USMNT trailed an understrength Jamaica team for nearly two hours. When it won a corner kick in the 95th minute, it was seconds away from a first competitive defeat on home soil in nearly half a decade.

But Pulisic swung in that corner; Miles Robinson got to it first with the slightest of flicks; and Jamaica’s Cory Burke nodded it into his own net.

It was "miraculous," U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter said postgame.

USMNT EQUALIZER WITH THE FINAL ACTION OF REGULATION!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eri674gqfv — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 22, 2024

The equalizer gave the U.S. life, and 30 minutes of extra time, at a mostly-empty AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. And in those 30 minutes, Gio Reyna finally unlocked Jamaica.

In the 96th minute, Reyna picked up a stray ball and burst into a small pocket of space, out of a broken play. And with one brilliant flick of his right boot, with one pass that nobody else on the U.S. roster ever sees, he released Haji Wright toward the Jamaican goal.

Wright, a game-saver for Coventry City in the English FA Cup quarterfinals just last weekend, scored his second dramatic winner in six days.

GIO REYNA TO HAJI WRIGHT MAKING MAGIC FOR THE #USMNT! 🪄 pic.twitter.com/p5R7PX1unI — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 22, 2024

Fourteen minutes later, he and Reyna combined again to bury Jamaica. And American fans, players and coaches alike exhaled in relief.

IT'S THAT REYNA-WRIGHT CONNECTION AGAIN! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BQ082jBHgk — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 22, 2024

For much of the evening, their smiles had been absent. Jamaica, without several stars, came out swinging in the game's very first minute. Greg Leigh's goal, just 31 seconds after kickoff, was the earliest the USMNT had conceded in decades.

THE REGGAE BOYZ STUN THE U.S. JUST 30 SECONDS IN! 😳 pic.twitter.com/7nPFhuxZO5 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 21, 2024

"It was a poor play — by a number of players," Berhalter said. "We shut off."

It provoked shock, which spawned frustration, which simmered for almost the entirety of the 90 minutes.

The Americans huffed and puffed after the opening-minute blow. They dominated the ball and, as the game wore on, tilted the field. But they lacked creativity and urgency in the final third. They were blunt and sloppy in the penalty box.

They had talked all week about building — toward this summer's Copa America, and toward the 2026 World Cup. Instead, to begin this massive year, they were staggering toward a massive flop.

At halftime, head coach Gregg Berhalter inserted Reyna, who has hardly played competitive soccer since his January loan to English club Nottingham Forest. Reyna injected some life. But after a sprightly opening 15 minutes of the second half, stagnancy returned and persisted.

By the 75th minute, the U.S. had seemingly run out of ideas. Jamaica's low block was holding firm. "I felt really comfortable, even though the possession was U.S.," Jamaica coach Heimir Hallgrímsson later said. "I even felt that they kind of gave up trying to score in the end."

And as the minutes waned, pressure started to mount. Seats started to warm, none more so than Berhalter's. The USMNT has not noticeably improved since Berhalter re-took the helm last summer. On Thursday, they struggled with the same attacking impotence that plagued them at the 2022 World Cup. By around 7:45 p.m., anti-Berhalter sentiment was as loud, as widespread and as legitimate as ever.

And then the own goal, at least momentarily, masked all of it.