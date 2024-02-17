Can miraculous Monmouth basketball win fuel March Madness dreams? 3 keys vs Stony Brook

Monmouth's Xander Rice hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Campbell Thursday night at OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch.

WEST LONG BRANCH – You’re probably still talking about Thursday night’s Monmouth game. It’s understandable. Because Xander Rice’s latest Herculean effort, including two long 3-pointers in the final 3.2 seconds to beat Campbell, was the kind of performance that could springboard a young team to new heights.

But can the events from a midweek evening in February have an impact come March for a program looking to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006?

It’s an intriguing question as Monmouth (14-12, 7-6 CAA) looks to extend an 11-game home winning streak when Stony Brook (14-12, 7-6) comes to OceanFirst Bank Center Saturday (4 p.m.; SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports.com).

A victory over Seawolves, combined with losses by Delaware and Hofstra, and the Hawks could find themselves in a tie for fifth with four regular season games remaining. The top four seeds at the CAA Tournament go straight through to the quarterfinals.

Monmouth's Cornelius Robinson Jr. dribbles against Campbell at OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, N.J. on Feb. 15, 2024.

And a change of trajectory is what’s needed for a team with so much upside potential, which has lost 10 straight on the road faces three late-season games away from home.

Finish for the ages

To recap, Rice scored 24 points after halftime, including a run of 12 straight for the Hawks that took them from four points down to four up with 6:29 to play. And after they blew an 11-point lead with five minutes to play, Rice hit two 3-pointers in the final 3.2 seconds, including the 40-foot buzzer-beater, in an 88-87 win over Campbell.

His 37 points were the most scored by a Monmouth player at OceanFirst Bank Center since it opened in the 2009-2010 season - three more than Ray Salnave in 2020 - and equaled the most ever scored in the building. He hit eight 3-pointers, one off the program mark held by Dave Calloway and George Papas.

Now it’s about building on the wave of momentum the dramatic win provided.

There aren’t a lot of comparisons for what Rice did. There was the night in 2017 when Justin Robinson scored 26 points after halftime, including 10 in-a-row to lead Monmouth from eight down in the second half, beating Saint Peter’s in overtime before Robinson was honored for setting the career scoring mark in a postgame ceremony featuring Monmouth greats from the past.

Or the day in 2014 when Andrew “Red” Nicholas hit two triples in the final 10 seconds to beat Canisius.

Both those players will be among the 40 or so former Monmouth players in attendance Saturday for what coach King Rice hopes will be an annual event that grows each year. And having the current team put on another good show would be a nice starting point.

Three keys vs. Stony Brook

1. A healthy Jaret Valencia

Redshirt freshmen forward Jaret Valencia had his sprained ankle in a walking boot after the Campbell game. And while he downplayed the severity of the injury, having the athletic 6-9 forward, who can score and make a big difference on defense, at anything less than full strength is bad news.

Valencia was very active against Campbell, finishing with 13 points, five rebounds and four blocks. Valencia currently leads the CAA with 1.8 blocked shots per game.

2. Limit turnovers

Monmouth is tops in the CAA in steals. Stony Brook is second. The team that protects the ball better gains a big edge here. Stony Brook scored 12 points off 12 Monmouth turnovers in a seven-point win in their first meeting. Rice and Jakari Spence had seven turnovers between them.

3. Guard the perimeter

Monmouth as to do a much better job defending the perimeter. Stony Brook was 10-of-22 from 3-point range in their first meeting. New Jersey native Aaron Clarke came off the bench and hit three, part of an 18-point effort that helped sink the Hawks. After a Rice jumper gave Monmouth the lead with 11 minutes to play, Clarke drained a dagger from deep and Stony Brook led the rest of the way. Stony Brook averages 7.8 triples per game. Keeping them at or below that number is critical.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Monmouth NJ basketball: 3 keys vs Stony Brook in key CAA clash