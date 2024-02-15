Jekyll & Hyde Monmouth basketball looks for 11th straight home win: 3 keys vs Campbell

Monmouth guard Abdi Bashir Jr. shoots against Hofstra at OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch on Jan. 27, 2024.

WEST LONG BRANCH – It’s a thing now. Ten straight home wins and 10 straight road loses for Monmouth, the stark contrast highlighting the journey of a young team trying to find a path forward with six regular season games remaining.

It certainly heightens the level of urgency during a two-game homestand at OceanFirst Bank Center, beginning tonight (7 p.m.; FloSports.com) against Campbell (12-13, 6-6 CAA), as Monmouth (13-12, 6-6) tries to keep pace in the tightly-packed CAA standings.

And the focus will once again turn to the Hawks’ youngsters, who hold the key to Monmouth’s success over the next month, regardless of where the games are played.

What we know is you can pencil graduate guard Xander Rice in for 20-plus points each game, and graduate center Nikita Konstantynovskyi has provided a consistent presence in the paint. The two transfer portal pickups combined for 37 points in Saturday’s loss at Northeastern.

But sophomore guard Jack Collins, redshirt freshman forward Jaret Valencia, both starters, freshman guard Abdi Bashir Jr. and freshman forward Cornelius Robinson Jr., all in the top seven in the rotation, combined for just nine points, after the four contributed 46 points in a win over William & Mary a week ago.

Filling in the blanks on the scoresheet is critical every game. It might not have to be 46 points, but nine is not enough. And in quest to secure the best seed possible at next month’s CAA Tournament, there’s no more margin for error.

Monmouth's Cornelius Robinson Jr. shoots against Hofstra on Jan. 27, 2024 in West Long Branch.

Campbell comes off an impressive 95-77 home win over Stony Brook, which beat Monmouth on Long Island two weeks ago.

Here are three keys for Monmouth as it looks to win its 11th straight at home:

1. Feed the big man

Konstantynovskyi has played well over his last three games, save the William & Mary when he was suspended for the first half and failed to score. The 6-10 transfer from Tulsa now goes against a Campbell lineup without a starter taller than 6-6. It’s another chance for Monmouth to pound the ball inside early and establish Konstantynovskyi.

2. Clean the glass

Northeastern outrebounded Monmouth, 40-28, and Valencia had nine of those rebounds. Monmouth is 7-1 when it doesn’t lose the rebounding battle. The Hawks have some great examples of being able to dig in inside, like when they outrebounded a Towson team that was among the leaders in rebounding nationally, grabbing 45 rebounds that game. And good team rebounding means everyone is committed to controlling the glass.

3. Hostile welcome for new member

Campbell, in its first season in the CAA after jumping from the Big South, provides a new set of challenges for Monmouth. And the OFBC crowd must help make the Camels' visit to the Jersey Shore as uncomfortable as possible.

At the top of Monmouth's to-do list is containing sophomore guard Anthony Dell’Orso, the 6-6 native of Australia averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. Laurynas Vaistaras, a 6-6 senior forward from Lithuania, is averaging 10.7 points and 4.2 rebounds. The Camels are third in the CAA in defense, allowing just 68.7 points on average.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Monmouth basketball seeks 11th straight home win. 3 keys vs Campbell