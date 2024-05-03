IU Insider Zach Osterman is joined by ESPN national college basketball insider Jeff Borzello to discuss Mike Woodson’s good work so far this offseason, what to make of Indiana from a national perspective and where the Hoosiers currently fit into a portal-muddled national landscape.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Mind Your Banners: Assessing Indiana’s busy and impressive offseason, with ESPN’s Jeff Borzello