Milwaukee Bucks trade for former Marquette star Jae Crowder; Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka dealt to Pacers

LOS ANGELES – The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Marquette University alumnus Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team deal. The Bucks sent third-year wing Jordan Nwora, veteran point guard George Hill, veteran center Serge Ibaka, and 3 second-round draft picks to the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks also sent 2 second-round picks to Brooklyn.

"I just feel like Jae's a winner, at the end of the day," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said before the Bucks played the Lakers on Thursday night. "His teams are either in the conference finals or NBA finals, it seems like, every year for the last five or six years. You just look up and he's playing. And there's a reason. I think his toughness, his defense, what he brings on that end of the court is special. His shot-making, his IQ on the offensive end, he does a lot of things that are about winning. The versatility that he brings, so we're very, very excited about adding Jae to a really good team."

Phoenix is the fourth team in the deal, as it sent Crowder to Brooklyn as part of a bigger deal for Kevin Durant.

As a luxury tax team, the Bucks had to move several salaries off the roster to accommodate Crowder's $10.1 million. Hill is making $4 million and Nwora $3 million. Serge Ibaka, who has been away from the team since Jan. 6, is making $1.8 million.

"I hate this day," Bucks guard Wesley Matthews said. "These guys are family. It's a business. We've got to wrap our minds around that. But as far as basketball goes, yeah we've got a job to do but you wish the best for your guys that are leaving."

The 32-year-old Crowder has not played this season, as he and the Phoenix Suns determined it was best for him to remain away while the organization sought to trade him.

Jae Crowder, a second-round pick out of Marquette in 2012, is joining the Bucks, his eighth team in 11 years.

Nwora told the Journal Sentinel on Monday that being involved in trade rumors didn't bother him.

“In my head it’s kind of like, it’s a business – whatever happens is going to happen," he said. "I can control what I can control and whatever happens just be ready to roll with it. I’m going to stay ready to play basketball, that’s my mindset.”

Originally selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2012 draft, Crowder was immediately traded to Dallas. The Bucks will be his eighth team in 11 years.

Crowder spent the last two seasons in Phoenix. He shot 38.9% from behind the three-point line in 2020-21 and playing 27.5 minutes per game in helping the Suns reach the finals against the Bucks. That percentage dipped to 34.8% from behind the arc last year as a full-time starter as the Suns won a league-best 64 games.

Crowder, listed at 6-feet-6-inches and 235 pounds, has started 406 of his 735 games and has improved as a three-point shooter the last three seasons. He has made 34.6% of his three-pointers and has an average of 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Crowder played two seasons at Marquette from 2010-12, helping the Golden Eagles to consecutive Sweet 16 appearances in the NCAA tournament. Crowder earned first team all-Big East and Big East player of the year honors in 2012. He was also a second team All-American that year.

"He's a good player, plays hard, went to the right school, so I know he's going to come in with the mentality of 'get over the hump,'" Matthews said of his fellow Marquette alumnus.

Nwora was a second-round pick of the Bucks out of Louisville in the 2020 draft and played 30 games in the championship season. He played in 62 games last year and signed a two-year, $6.2 million deal before this season. He averaged 6.0 points on 39.2% three-point shooting in 38 games this season for Milwaukee.

Hill signed a two-year deal to return to Milwaukee last year, and dealt with a severe neck injury all season and a abdominal injury in the playoffs. He contemplated retirement before coming back this season to the Bucks. He appeared in 35 games but played just six times since Dec. 17.

Ibaka had to approve the deal to be sent to Indiana, as he had a no-trade clause upon re-signing with the Bucks in the offseason. The 33-year-old center appeared in just 16 games for the Bucks and last played on Jan. 1. The team and Ibaka agreed to part ways later that week.

