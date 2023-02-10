The Milwaukee Bucks' roster, depth chart after the Jae Crowder trade

The Milwaukee Bucks roster got a makeover Thursday when they acquired Marquette alum Jae Crowder at the NBA trade deadline and sent three players to the Indiana Pacers as part of the deal.

The Bucks gained a player known for his three-point shooting and defensive prowess, while losing Jordan Nwora, who was a 2020 second-round draft pick, and veterans George Hill and Serge Ibaka, who had requested a trade and hadn't played since Jan. 1.

After the dust settled, what does the Bucks roster look like with 27 games remaining as they make a push toward a top seed in the Eastern Conference and another championship run?

Milwaukee Bucks roster and depth chart

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.2 points per game and 12.4 rebounds per game this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-type season and is reaching new scoring heights with three 50-point games, including a career-high 55-pointer in early January. He was named an All-Star starter for the seventh time, a Bucks record, and is the Eastern Conference captain, a nod given to the top vote-getter in each conference. While he's battled knee soreness in his 10th NBA season and has missed 11 games, Antetokounmpo continues to put on sparkling performances whenever he's on the court. He's third in the NBA in scoring at over 32 points per game, a career high, and leads the league in rebounds (12.4).

Jrue Holiday

Holiday, in his third season with the Bucks, is an All-Star for the second time in his career. He missed several games with an illness in December but in 44 games he's averaging 19.1 points, 7.1 assists (just outside the top 10 in the NBA) and is providing his usual lock-down defense.

Khris Middleton has missed most of the season with injuries, but he has played every game since returning Jan. 23 as he maintains a minutes restriction coming off the bench.

Khris Middleton

Middleton missed a lot of the season as he has battled injuries (wrist and knee). But the multi-time All-Star is back in the lineup, though he remains on a minutes restriction and is coming off the bench. The Bucks haven’t lost (9-0) since his second return Jan. 23 against the Pistons. And he's showing signs of his old self, highlighted by a 24-point game in the Bucks' 123-115 win over the Heat last Saturday, and 20 points on 10 of 18 shooting Thursday in the victory over the Lakers.

Brook Lopez

Lopez has been one of the team's most reliable players in 2022-23 as the 7-foot-1 center has only missed one of the team's 55 games. It's been a nice bounce-back season for the 34-year-old Lopez, who missed most of last season with a back injury. He's averaging 14.3 points on 50% shooting in 30 minutes per game.

Jae Crowder

The Bucks have long coveted Crowder and they acquired the 32-year-old at the trade deadline on Feb. 9. The Marquette product, though, has yet to play this season after sitting out as a member of the Phoenix Suns. Crowder, who will be in his 11th NBA season when he finally suits up, has played in two NBA Finals (Miami in 2020 and Phoenix in 2021) in his career. The Bucks will be Crowder’s eighth team. He averages 9.6 points per game in his career and shoots 42%.

Grayson Allen

Allen has also been a consistent presence in the Bucks' lineup this season, having played in 51 of the 55 games and starting 48. He's averaging 10.5 points per game and is just shy of last season's shooting percentages (44.7% overall and 40.5% from three-point range). He has also improved his defense.

Bobby Portis

He's recovering from an MCL sprain suffered last month but is expected back soon. Before the injury, Portis was a steady force for the Bucks through three months and was a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. In 47 games, he's averaging a double-double at 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds (12th in the league).

Jevon Carter has played in every game for the Bucks this season, the only player on the roster to achieve that feat.

Jevon Carter

The point guard, signed mid-season last year, is the only Bucks player to play in every game in 2022-23. He's again providing his tough defense and is averaging just over 7 points per game, while starting 30 games as other players have funneled in and out of the lineup with injuries.

Pat Connaughton

He missed the early part of the season with a calf injury and struggled with his shot in his return. He's shooting just 35.7% from three-point range and 39.5% from the field, the first time he's been below 40% during his five years with the Bucks. But notwithstanding a recent 1 for 8 game from deep, Connaughton appears to have found his touch, shooting 55% from beyond the three-point line during the Bucks' current winning streak heading into Thursday’s game.

Joe Ingles

Ingles, acquired in the offseason, missed the first part of the season as he recovered from an ACL injury. Ingles, 35, made his season debut Dec. 19 and is averaging 6.3 points per game off the bench. He was brought in for his three-point shot but is shooting just 36.2%, his lowest mark since his 2014-15 rookie season in Utah. He has scored in double figures in four of his 22 games.

MarJon Beauchamp has shown flashes for the Bucks during his rookie season.

MarJon Beauchamp

Beauchamp, a 2022 first-round pick, has shown flashes during his rookie season as seen by a 20-point game against Atlanta early in the season and has even started nine games with others injured. He has played in 35 games and is averaging just under 6.0 points per game in about 15 minutes.

Wes Matthews

The 36-year-old Matthews is averaging a career-low 3.4 points per game and about 15 minutes in his 14th NBA season. He has played in 36 games off the bench.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Giannis, has played in 23 games in his fourth season with the Bucks. He's averaging career lows in the major statistical categories.

Sandro Mamukelashvili

The second-year player is one of two Bucks on two-way contracts with the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks' G-League affiliate. In his time with the Bucks, Mamukelashvili has played in 22 games and is averaging just over 2 points and 2 rebounds.

AJ Green

Green, a 6-foot-5 guard, is also on a two-way contract for the season with the Bucks. With the Bucks, the rookie has played in 24 games and is averaging 4.4 points.

