Millers discuss new Lindsay deal but release 11

Jamie Lindsay has been offered a new contract by Rotherham [Getty Images]

Relegated Rotherham have opened new contract talks with midfielder Jamie Lindsay, while releasing 11 other players including several senior members of their squad.

Those include defensive quartet Sean Morrison, Lee Peltier, Grant Hall and Tyler Blackett, along with midfielders Cafu, Sam Clucas and Shane Ferguson.

Two other midfielders – Joel Holvey and Curtis Durose – along with left-back Tolaji Bola and goalkeeper Nat Ford, complete the list of players departing New York Stadium.

Lindsay, whose current deal runs out this summer, has scored eight goals in 167 games since joining the Millers in 2019, while the club are also discussing a new deal for young forward Ciaran McGuckin.

Steve Evans, who returned for a second spell as Rotherham manager last month, said: “We have had to make some really difficult decisions, but each has been made with the future of Rotherham United at the forefront of our priorities.

“Those departing the club do so with our very best wishes. This summer is an important one in terms of recruitment but we are already well under way with the process.”

The Millers, who finished bottom of the Championship but signed off in style by hammering Cardiff 5-2, have also said they are open to offers for defender Jamie McCart and striker Josh Kayode.