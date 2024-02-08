Miles Bridges staying with Charlotte Hornets saves Phoenix Suns from PR nightmare

The Phoenix Suns potentially have been saved from a PR nightmare with the report that Miles Bridges will be staying with the Charlotte Hornets at the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst first reported the news, writing that Bridges would veto any trades Thursday.

"Miles Bridges has decided he won’t approve any trades and he will remain with the Charlotte Hornets the rest of the season, agent Rich Paul tells ESPN," Windhorst posted on X. Bridges will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and the Hornets will retain his Bird Rights."

The Suns had long been linked to Bridges on the trade market, with NBA Insider Marc Stein even reporting earlier Thursday that the Suns had been pursuing the talented, but controversial player "harder than any team in the league."

But the controversial part is why the Suns have been potentially saved from a public relations disaster with the news that Bridges is remaining in Charlotte.

For all his talent and ability on the court, Bridges brings baggage off of it, as detailed in this list of pros and cons of trading for the Hornets player (including a no contest plea to domestic violence charges).

Did the Phoenix Suns win the NBA trade deadline by not trading for Miles Bridges? It kind of feels that way.

Suns social media appeared to breathe a sigh of relief about the news that Miles Bridges would not be coming to Phoenix:

I didn’t want him in Phoenix, so I’m good with this. — Brent Corrado (@BrentCorrado) February 8, 2024

Thank goodness. — Sean Murphy (@PapaMurf_) February 8, 2024

We didn’t want him lmao — Dougizfreshh (@TheFreshestDoug) February 8, 2024

Thank god. The suns being as involved in these trade rumors as they were was unsettling. — Nolan (@nhenrie6_) February 8, 2024

Was not trading for Miles Bridges a win for the Suns?

It feels like it right now.

