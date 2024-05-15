Milan wins Giro stage 11 as Pogacar retains lead

Jonathan Milan followed up his win in stage four with another sprint victory in stage 11 [Getty Images]

Home favourite Jonathan Milan saw off Tim Merlier in the final sprint to claim his second stage win of the Giro d'Italia on stage 11, while Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar retained his overall lead.

The 207km ride from Foiano di Val Fortore to Francavilla al Mare included a category three climb before a flat second half, allowing the sprinters to come the fore as Lidl-Trek's Milan followed his stage four win by powering to victory.

Soudal Quick-Step's stage three winner Merlier emerged as Milan's closest rival as the peloton edged towards the finish but he swung out sharply to the right, forcing Juan Sebastian Molano to stop momentarily.

The Belgian was subsequently relegated for the manoeuvre as Alpecin-Deceuninck's Kaden Groves finished second.

Victory for Milan strengthens his grip on the points jersey, while UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar avoided a late crash to finish safely in the group and maintain his lead overall.

"Last year after I won I was always up there in the sprints but I couldn't win another one. It's important to learn from the mistakes I've made in the past," Italian Milan said.

Bora-Hansgrohe's Colombian Daniel Martinez remains second overall, while Ineos' Welshman Geraint Thomas stays third.

Thursday's flatter stage 12 runs over 193km from Martinsicuro to Fano.

Stage 11 results

1. Jonathan Milan (Ita/Lidl-Trek) 4hrs 23mins 18secs

2. Kaden Groves (Aus/Alpecin-Deceuninck) Same time

3. Giovanni Lonardi (Ita/Polti-Kometa)

4. Laurence Pithie (NZL/Groupama - FDJ)

5. Juan Sebastian Molano (Col/UAE Team Emirates)

6. Danny van Poppel (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe)

7. Fernando Gaviria (Col/Movistar)

8. Phil Bauhaus (Ger/Bahrain Victorious)

9. Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol/Cofidis)

10. Enrico Zanoncello (Ita/VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizane)

General classification

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 41hrs 09mins 26secs

2. Daniel Martinez (Col/Bora-Hansgrohe) +2:40

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +2:56

4. Ben O'Connor (Aus/Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) +3:39

5. Antonio Tiberi (Ita/Bahrain Victorious) +4:27

6. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM-Firmenich PostNL) +4:57

7. Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +5:19

8. Filippo Zana (Ita/Jayco-AlUla) +5:23

9. Einer Rubio (COL/ Movistar) +5:28

10. Thymen Arensman (Ned/Ineos Grenadiers) +5:52