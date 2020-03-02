Mike Yastrzemski will play center field, any position to help Giants win

The Giants have a problem, but it's a good one. Where they plan on putting outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is one of the big questions heading into 2020.

The 29-year-old got his big-league call up last May and quickly made a name for himself. Despite having a legendary name, of course.

In 107 games last season, Yastrzemski slashed .272/.334/.518 with 21 home runs and 55 RBI.

He played in all three outfield positions while collecting those numbers. So where does he want to be next season?

"Don't care," Yaz said Friday in an interview with KNBR.

Yaz said he's happy as long as he's in the lineup, and said he would have no problem taking on center field responsibilities either.

"I've talked to these guys and said any place you want to put me to give us the best chance win," Yastrzemski added in the interview. "Whether that be bringing another bat into the lineup, or bringing a better defensive player into the game -- however we need to do it to win as many games as possible, that's all that I care about."

It's only spring training, but Giants insider Alex Pavlovic has noted seeing Yaz spend a lot of time in center field just as he did during the regular season.

He also has no problem adjusting to any elements a Giants outfielder may endure at Oracle Park.

Yaz spent his college days playing in an interesting outfield situation during his Vanderbilt days, something he refers to quite often.

Once again, Yastrzemski not worried about any assignment he receives in the future.

