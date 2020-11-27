Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV

Mike Tyson will take on Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition fight (MikeTyson)

The hard work has been done and now it’s just a matter of days before Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr get back in the ring.

Both fighters have agreed to a number of bizarre rules, regulations and stipulations for this exhibition bout in order for the California State Athletic Commission to sanction the bout.

So while there’s doubt as to whether Tyson will be able to bring that terrifying, destructive attitude to the ring, there is still a great deal of intrigue surrounding this contest.

There is some fear, too, for Jones Jr, a naturally smaller man, despite his foray at heavyweight, though he is well aware of the risks getting in the ring with ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’.

READ MORE: Top 10 pound-for-pound rankings: Canelo Alvarez, Errol Spence, Tyson Fury and more

There is plenty more happening on the undercard too, with a number of recognisable names from both inside boxing and in the entertainment industry.

Here’s how you can catch the fight both on television or on a live stream through your mobile devices.

When and where is it?

The fight is on Saturday, 28 November at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

How can I watch it and will there be a live stream?

The fight will be available live and exclusive on BT Sport Box Office. Coverage begins at 1am GMT on 29 November. BT Sport subscribers can watch the first hour of the coverage for free, before the pay curtain kicks in and fans will be required to pay £19.95 (€29.99 in the Republic of Ireland).

You can watch a live stream by purchasing the fight through the BT Sport Box Office website and watch either on the website link provided or via the BT Sport Box Office app.

Fans in the United States can live stream the fight through Fite.tv and TysonOnTriller.com for $49.99, there will also be a 10-part documentary series through Triller in the build-up.

Fans in the United States can live stream the fight through Fite.tv and TysonOnTriller.com for $49.99, there will also be a 10-part documentary series through Triller in the build-up.

Story continues

Who is fighting?

Heavyweight (8 rounds) - Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

Cruiserweight (6 rounds) - Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson

Light heavyweight (8 rounds) - Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan

Cruiserweight (6 rounds) - Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter

Tyson on why he is taking the fight

"It's because I can do it. And I believe other people believe they can do it too," he said.

"Just because we are 54, it doesn't mean that we have to start a new career and our lives are totally over. Not when you feel as beautiful as I do, and I'm sure that other people feel the same way.

"I never took that many punches. After the last fight I had, I left and I lived my life, and I've been through some experiences, and now I'm back here. I feel like I took better care of my body and my state of mind than most of the fighters before me that retired and came back."

Jones Jr on why he is taking the fight

"I've been trying to enjoy retirement, but people don't seem to want to let me retire. They keep calling me, telling me that Mike wants to come back, and that you'd be a great opponent for Mike.

"We always wanted to see it, but I would've preferred it back then. Tyson is a hell of a specimen still. Still a problem to deal with. But at the same time, life is life, you only live once. You want to know what it's like, you go in there and see. You still gotta see it."

Odds

Tyson: 1.62

Jones: 2.28

Read More

Tyson vs Jones Jr will have a bizarre set of rules

Indy Sport’s top 10 pound-for-pound boxing rankings

Warren explains why Tyson isn’t in his top 10 greatest heavyweights