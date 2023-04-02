Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Angels don Warriors hat after homers vs. Athletics

Trout, Ohtani, Angels don Warriors hat after homers vs. A's originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Angels teed off on Athletics starter Ken Waldichuk in Oakland's 6-0 loss on Sunday afternoon at the Coliseum, and Los Angeles had an interesting way to celebrate its three homers.

In the fourth inning, Angels rookie Logan O'Hoppe crushed his first career MLB homer and when he got back to the dugout, his teammates put a sun hat on him in place of his helmet.

Upon closer inspection, the hat had the Golden State Warriors' logo on it.

The next inning, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers, and both superstars also donned the same Warriors hat.

Ohtani almost hit the suite ðŸ˜¬ pic.twitter.com/ZcUTj3eO0A — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 2, 2023

Ohtani to the Warriors confirmed ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/CvpbxrAtPr — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 2, 2023

Alas, the Warriors hat celebration isn't here to stay for the Angels. Bally Sports West's Erica Weston explained that the current prop is just a placeholder until the permanent one arrives.

"There were a lot of questions after we say Taylor Ward don it for the first time this season, the Warriors stuff," Weston said during Sunday's broadcast. "It's a temporary home run celebration at the moment. A soft-launch if you will. There is something better on the way, I'm told. hasn't arrived quite yet. They haven't quite got their eyes on it in person. It's not a hat. Not a chain. It's not a jacket. So let the mystery begin."

In his first start of the 2023 MLB season, Waldichuk allowed nine hits and six earned runs in 5 2/3 innings, while striking out four batters.

Considering the Angels won two of the three games in Oakland to begin the season, they might want to consider keeping the Warriors' hat as their celebration prop. But it sounds like they have something more unique on the horizon.