Mike Tomlin responds to Germaine Pratt calling his offense predictable

The Cincinnati Bengals are on to the Tennessee Titans in Week 12.

But the fallout from “Steelers Week” remains.

Those Bengals bested the Steelers in Pittsburgh impressively, in part because Joe Burrow keeps on cruising no matter who is on the field.

But Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt suggested after the game that the Steelers offense was predictable to the point of helping them out.

“Just settling down,” Pratt told Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports (h/t Michael Niziolek of Cleveland.com) “It was us giving them plays. We knew what they were going to do. They like to do the same plays over and over.”

And now Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has responded, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Mike Tomlin on charges by Bengals his offense is predictable: “That’s what they say when they’re having success and you don’t hear them say when they don’t. There were concepts they used that were predictable. That's football.” — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 22, 2022

General onlookers would probably agree with Pratt on this one (and one look at Steelers-based media suggests fans aren’t too happy with the offensive coordinator), though the Steelers aren’t in a great spot right now as they try to bring along a rookie quarterback on the fly.

Either way, the Bengals got the win and Pratt’s commentary is hardly the most damning compared to that shot La’el Collins took at T.J. Watt after the game.

