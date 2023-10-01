Mike Tomlin: Hell yeah we've got to make some changes

The Steelers got thumped by the Texans on Sunday and head coach Mike Tomlin said that the team will not be standing pat in the wake of the 30-6 loss.

Tomlin was asked if the team will be making changes after a 2-2 start that has seen them be on the wrong end of blowouts by the 49ers and Texans. He didn't get specific, but was emphatic while saying the status quo will not remain in place.

"Hell yeah we’ve got to make some changes," Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "That was an ugly product we put out there today, and so we’re not going to do the same things and hope for a different outcome. What those changes are, we’ll put together a plan in preparation this week.”

The Steelers could look at different options on both sides of the ball. The offense has 62 points through four games and the defense got torn apart by the Texans on Sunday. They'll host the Ravens next weekend, so they'll need to work fast to avoid a loss to their division rivals.