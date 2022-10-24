Mike Tomlin: Game came down to Steelers dropping interceptions, Dolphins catching theirs

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Sunday night’s loss to the Dolphins came down to one team’s defense being able to catch the football, and one team’s defense not.

“You’ve got to compliment the Miami Dolphins,” Tomlin said. “They made the necessary plays to secure victory and we didn’t. Oftentimes when it’s a defensive battle like that developed into, it’s about who catches their interception opportunities and who doesn’t, and that’s the lens in which I see it. The Dolphins caught theirs and we didn’t catch ours, and that’s probably the difference in the game.”

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett threw three interceptions, including the game-ending pick at the goal line in the final seconds to secure the Dolphins’ 16-10 win. Steelers defensive players had their hands on four different Tua Tagovailoa passes and dropped all four of them as Tagovailoa finished the game with no interceptions.

“We had some interception opportunities and we’ve got to catch them,” Tomlin said.

But the Steelers didn’t catch them, and that was the difference in the game.

