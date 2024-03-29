Mike Tomlin: Arthur Smith's head coaching experience an advantage for me

The Steelers hired Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator in hopes of putting more points on the board during the 2024 season, but his value to head coach Mike Tomlin goes beyond his acumen on that side of the ball.

Smith spent the last three years as the head coach of the Falcons and Tomlin has a history of employing assistants with that experience under their belt. Tomlin said this week that it has been "really beneficial" to have coaches like Dick LeBeau, Mike Munchak, Brian Flores and Todd Haley working with him because they notice "subtle things that might not be interesting to you all, but necessary things from a head coach perspective."

"There's an advantage for me. I love having the ability to bounce ideas off of people, and not necessarily things that are directly related to the team or game plan or strategy, the things that you would initially think, but more subtle things," Tomlin said, via the team's website. "Calendar, best practices, things that happen over the course of 12 months in an effort to search for and find a winning edge. That has proven to be very beneficial to me in the past and I'm excited about having that this time around with Arthur, and that's something that I've been talking to him openly about."

Whatever help Smith can offer Tomlin in the overall management of the team will be welcomed, but his primary job objective will remain the most important one for a team that fell short offensively too often in 2023.