Mike Macdonald raves about flexibility of Seahawks defensive line

The Seattle Seahawks have been trying to field a formidable defensive line for several years now. Unfortunately, their efforts have not been as fruitful as they’ve hoped, as the group up front has been bullied by opposing offenses for the better part of two full seasons now.

Hopefully, this is about to change. Seattle has slowly assembled a talented position group, headlined by Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Dre’Mont Jones and now Byron Murphy – the team’s first pick from the 2024 NFL draft. So far, new head coach Mike Macdonald is thrilled with what he has to work with. Macdonald recently raved about the flexibility he has at the position, per Brady Henderson at ESPN:

“We have a lot of guys… That’s one of the reasons I’m so excited about it, is you’re not going to know where guys are necessarily going to be all the time. We’ll have some really sweet ways to move guys around and have them in different spots based on the teams we’re going to play. A lot of flexibility going in, a lot of pass-rush opportunities, matchups, things we can manipulate. So all that’s on the table. It’ll be fun to see how it shakes out.”

Usually, when teams have openings at the head coach position, they are teams starting from the bottom. A team that cratered and is looking for a fresh start. The Seahawks were not of this typical mold. The cupboard is not bare, which is why they were probably able to land the best coaching candidate available in Macdonald.

There is no doubt this roster will likely undergo major changes this year, and in following seasons, as Macdonald molds it to his image. But for now, he is not starting from the ground up. There are legitimate building blocks in place for a solid foundation.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Updated Seahawks 90-man roster by jersey # with UDFAs

53-man roster projection for Seahawks after the NFL draft

Seahawks announce they signed 16 undrafted free agents

2024 NFL draft grades for all 32 teams: Who got top marks?

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire