Mike DiMauro: Dr. I: Who wants to see a pro golfer shoot 82?

Apr. 20—Idle Thoughts, while waiting for artificial turf at Bacon Academy, the MVP for Juan Soto and for the Celtics to go two straight possessions without jacking up a 3:

— Dr. Idle, Dr. I to his close friends, would like to congratulate ESPN and CBS for still managing to show every single one of Tiger Woods' swings at the Masters last week, leaderboards be damned.

Straight up: If Dr. I wants to see someone shoot 82, he can schlep over to Great Neck (except when Andrew Cavasino is playing.)

— Let's review the gravity of this past week:

John Sterling, Jack Edwards and Mike Gorman. Three iconic play-by-play voices. All either called their last game or announced this would be their last season. How fortunate we've been. Three of the greats.

— A reminder that for the Caitlin Clark game next month at Mohegan Sun Arena, the cheapest ticket in the Connecticut Sun's official ticket portal now begins at $159.

The cheapest ticket for the next home game vs. Washington (May 17) begins at $23.

Ah, capitalism.

— Congrats to the great George Crouse, the once and future king of local tennis, who has been named to the Connecticut High School Coaches' Association Hall of Fame. (More on this in The Day coming soon).

Crouse, who has led the Stonington High girls' team to a pair of state titles, will be honored May 9 at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington.

— A tip of the cap today to St. Bernard baseball coach Grant Livingston and Paul Griffin, husband of athletic director Sue Griffin.

Livingston and Griffin have taken to meticulously manicuring the baseball field at St. Bernard, which as many of you know is the highest point above sea level in southeastern Connecticut. It's become a nice place to watch a game.

(Now can we get the scoreboard to work?)

— New London High grad (and football alum) Mustafa Dannett, a scholarship player at Vanderbilt, is giving back to his city.

The Mustafa Dannett Youth Football Camp will be May 5 at Calkins Park from 2-5 p.m. for kids in grades 4-8. In addition to Dannett, counselors include Fitch graduate Nick Helbig, who most recently played at Wake Forest, Vanderbilt offensive linemen Duncan MacDonald and David Siegel, Vandy running back Isaiah Fontan, New London High grads Jacob Commander, Kamil Johnson, Zehki Burgis and Lio Griffin.

Entry fee is $10 and all proceeds benefit New London Youth Football.

— One of Dr. I's loyal readers seems rather obsessed that Dr. I hasn't yet congratulated the UConn Huskies on their second straight national championship.

Apologies, dear sir. But today's not looking good. Neither is tomorrow. But stay tuned because one never knows when the urge will strike.

— Federal law requires Dr. I to pass along this college baseball score from last week:

Boston College 8, UConn 2. (That's a sweep of the season series for the gutty, gritty Eagles.)

— Not that Dr. I wants to pull rank or anything, but this construction business along Pequot Avenue in New London better end by beach season.

— An oldie but a goodie from the Dr. I archives:

If Mae West married former basketball coach Clair Bee, divorced him for former Yankees left-hander Rudy May, divorced him to re-marry Bee and then settled on former Montville High baseball player Chris Nott, that would make her Mae Bee May Bee Nott.

— Idea for the Giants: Instead of a quarterback, how about using the draft to find humans to properly protect Daniel Jones?

That way, he can throw his first pass in a Big Blue uniform behind a competent offensive line.

— RIP, Whitey Herzog. And thank you for using Mark Littell in the ninth inning of Game 5 in 1976 and then ill-fated combo of Dennis Leonard/Larry Gura in the ninth inning of Game 5 five in 1977.

This is the opinion of Day sports columnist Mike DiMauro