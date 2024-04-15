Mike Brown on Sunday’s win over the Trail Blazers, Kings hosting the Warriors in a Play-In game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about his team doing what they had to do by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 121-82 in the regular season finale, heading into the Play-In Tournament as the ninth seed in the Western Conference, having to host the Warriors on Tuesday in a must win scenario and the experience they have against Golden State.

Tuesday’s Play-In game between the Kings and Warriors will tip-off at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m.

